New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina Howell
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods Hoops
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Nikki Glaspie, 'Filmquest,' Mid-City Mini Con and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 16-22
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Drummer Nikki Glaspie, the founder of Nth Power and formerly a member of Dumpstaphunk, created a series of shows to play funk and R&B classics with special guests. The next edition is Thursday, Aug. 18, at Blue Nile. Glaspie is joined by Kat Rodriguez, Erica Falls, keyboardist Nigel Hall, trumpeter John Michael Bradford and more. The show starts at 10 p.m. Visit bluenilelive.com for information.
NOLA.com
The story of how a distance of 220 feet saved the 1799 Pitot House in New Orleans from destruction
When thinking of New Orleans’ wealth of historic architecture, one’s mind usually goes to the postcard-ready vistas around Jackson Square: the Cabildo, the Presbytere, St. Louis Cathedral, the Pontalba Apartments. That’s for good reason. Each is remarkable in its own way, and each can boast of having played...
NOLA.com
At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch
“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NOLA.com
'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times
Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history behind City Park's Henry Thomas Drive
While visiting the Louisiana Children’s Museum with my kids, I noticed its address is Henry Thomas Drive in City Park. Who was he?. Henry Thomas spent more than 50 years as City Park’s director of golf and was widely known as “Mr. Golf” for his contributions to the sport in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
NOLA.com
Times-Picayune readers say these are essential New Orleans experiences
Some may have read Doug MacCash's list of the 50 essential things to do in New Orleans and thought, "he missed one." Times-Picayune readers sent in what experiences they think are essential and that go beyond the original list. Here's a list of what we've received so far. Swimming in...
NOLA.com
Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63
Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NOLA.com
Edwin Guity draws from his Garifuna heritage at Pollitos Azucar in the 7th Ward
When Edwin Guity finally opened Pollitos Azucar in June, it was a dream long in the making. “When I was a kid, I followed my mom and grandmom in the kitchen and watched them cook Garifuna food. I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Guity says, though it would take a few years before he’d get the chance.
NOLA.com
Cory Holcombe hooks 135-pound gar, wins 46th Annual Madisonville Gar Rodeo
The 46th Annual Madisonville Gar Rodeo was held at the Lake Road boat launch in Madisonville on July 29-30. Cory Holcombe, of Madisonville, won the rodeo and the adult jug division with a gar weighting 135 pounds. Christian James finished second (104.8 pounds) in the adult jug division while Matt Strunc was third (83.2 pounds).
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish puts up $10,000 to rehire artist whose Fat City mural was whitewashed
When Jefferson Parish hired local artist Kyle Nugent to paint a mural in Fat City, as part of a beautification effort in 2016, officials promised his artwork would remain untouched for at least a decade. But after the building changed hands a few months ago, the new owner, unaware of...
NOLA.com
Will Carnival parades remain shorter in 2023? ‘The short answer is, we don’t know.’
With the 2023 Carnival parade season six months away, krewe leaders want to know if their processions will be shortened as they were in 2022 or returned to their usual lengths and routes. As every curbside bead-catcher recalls, a paucity of police officers and other personnel last season prompted City...
NOLA.com
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
NOLA.com
Mother of 3 shot dead in Central City this week struggled with mental illness, ex-husband says
Zoe Berger Hall, a former nurse and mother of three, had begun to recover her footing amid a struggle with alcoholism and mental illness, starting her own odd-jobs business with her boyfriend and making a steady income, according to her ex–husband, Rhett Hall. When she was shot dead at...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: August is New Orleans Museum Month
Since you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re a local history lover and an even better chance you’ll enjoy visiting a local museum for free during New Orleans Museum Month. Now through Aug. 31, members of participating local museums can visit other participating institutions free...
NOLA.com
Check it Out: Storytime and Play Date return this month
Missed by many, the St. Tammany Parish Library is happy to announce the return this month of Fall Storytime, as well as another crowd favorite, Play Date. Starting Aug. 22, look for age-appropriate Storytimes for babies and toddlers, preschoolers and one for all ages, and for Play Date for ages 0-36 months.
NOLA.com
Local attorney appointed to defense counsel organization, Ronald McDonald House adds board members
James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
NOLA.com
Slidell preps for recreation overhaul at Fritchie Park, Calamari Tennis Center
The skate park being planned for Slidell’s Fritchie Park is sure to bring new faces to the already popular recreation facility, but it’s only one piece of an evolving recreation puzzle. The city also plans to build pickleball courts at Fritchie, at the corner of Spartan Drive and...
NOLA.com
White Linen Night in Covington headlines a week of activities in St. Tammany
ROCK OF AGES: Get ready for this Broadway hit and jukebox musical built around the rock 'n' roll glam hits of the 1980s at Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Sept. 9 to Oct. 1. All shows 8 p.m. See it to relive it. It’s the tail end of the big, bad '80s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amid the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing. But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri — a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes — and the gang save the strip — and themselves — before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and others hold the answer. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell.
NOLA.com
As critics circle, LaToya Cantrell makes pitch to public: 'Best is yet to come'
Near the end of a lively town hall meeting inside a Gentilly church last week, a woman in maroon scrubs stood before Mayor LaToya Cantrell and testified on the state of New Orleans. She had voted for Cantrell, but was distraught. Police hadn’t solved the murder of her son. She...
