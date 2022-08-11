ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Nikki Glaspie, 'Filmquest,' Mid-City Mini Con and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 16-22

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Drummer Nikki Glaspie, the founder of Nth Power and formerly a member of Dumpstaphunk, created a series of shows to play funk and R&B classics with special guests. The next edition is Thursday, Aug. 18, at Blue Nile. Glaspie is joined by Kat Rodriguez, Erica Falls, keyboardist Nigel Hall, trumpeter John Michael Bradford and more. The show starts at 10 p.m. Visit bluenilelive.com for information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times

Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
NOLA.com

Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63

Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
Person
Tennessee Williams
Person
Justin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Summer And Smoke#Opera House#Performing#Musical Theater#Marigny Opera
NOLA.com

Blakeview: August is New Orleans Museum Month

Since you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re a local history lover and an even better chance you’ll enjoy visiting a local museum for free during New Orleans Museum Month. Now through Aug. 31, members of participating local museums can visit other participating institutions free...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Check it Out: Storytime and Play Date return this month

Missed by many, the St. Tammany Parish Library is happy to announce the return this month of Fall Storytime, as well as another crowd favorite, Play Date. Starting Aug. 22, look for age-appropriate Storytimes for babies and toddlers, preschoolers and one for all ages, and for Play Date for ages 0-36 months.
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NOLA.com

Local attorney appointed to defense counsel organization, Ronald McDonald House adds board members

James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

White Linen Night in Covington headlines a week of activities in St. Tammany

ROCK OF AGES: Get ready for this Broadway hit and jukebox musical built around the rock 'n' roll glam hits of the 1980s at Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Sept. 9 to Oct. 1. All shows 8 p.m. See it to relive it. It’s the tail end of the big, bad '80s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amid the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing. But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri — a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes — and the gang save the strip — and themselves — before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and others hold the answer. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy