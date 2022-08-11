Read full article on original website
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Detectives Charge Suspects in Organized Retail Theft Rings Involving Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom
According to the Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue detectives have cracked the cases of three major regional organized retail theft rings responsible for over $100,000 in stolen merchandise. Charges have been made in two of the organized cases, while the third is pending. Four suspects have been charged, three with working...
Tukwila police arrest 3, recover stolen gun after 2 separate robberies
Police arrested three people while responding to two separate robberies Saturday, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a robbery just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Andover Park West. The 911 caller said that multiple people were involved in the robbery and that a gun was displayed.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022
21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
q13fox.com
WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
36-year-old man charged after robbery, homicide near Shoreline park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a person in late July in Shoreline has been charged with murder. Byron Avery Quarrles Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, Quarrles is suspected of...
The Crime Blotter: Thieves rip off doors of Ballard post office with a truck and chains
A break-in happened at a post office in Ballard early Thursday, around 4:30 a.m. Police received a report of three men who attached a chain to the front doors of the post office and their pickup truck, ripping the doors off of the building. They then stole a self-service postage...
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
q13fox.com
Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting
SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
q13fox.com
Mukilteo Police search for bank robbery suspect, FBI assisting in investigation
MUKILTEO, Wash. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Mukilteo Thursday afternoon, and authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. According to the Mukilteo Police Departmnet (MPD), at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery near the corner of...
Tukwila police recover drugs, cash while responding to call of stolen flatbed trailer
Police recovered drugs and cash Thursday after responding to a call from a person who said that they had spotted their stolen flatbed trailer being towed by an SUV, the Tukwila Police Department announced. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the call of the trailer being towed in the...
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Washington man faces weapons, drug charges after being stopped for speeding in Elko County
A Washington man is facing weapons and drug charges after troopers stopped him for speeding in Elko County and found him with unmarked firearms and about 7 pounds of marijuana, Nevada State Police said Sunday.
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Shoreline burglary leads to chase and rammed patrol vehicles
A burglary at a public storage building in Shoreline led to a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:21 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a public storage building in the 14900 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KOMO News
Thieves break into Ballard post office, steal automated postal machine before ditching it
A Ballard post office was broken into early Thursday morning but the thing thieves stole was left behind in West Seattle. U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand said they were told the front doors to the Ballard Post Office were broken. Investigators found nothing but the automated postal machine was stolen....
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
