myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
FIFE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shoreline burglary leads to chase and rammed patrol vehicles

A burglary at a public storage building in Shoreline led to a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:21 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a public storage building in the 14900 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA

