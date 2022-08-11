Read full article on original website
A Great Opportunity For Eastside Current & Future Homeowners
It is a great time for Eastside residents who own their homes. It is also a wonderful time for residents of Buffalo’s Eastside who are considering purchasing a house in the very near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state elected leaders have made rehabilitation and repair funding available to certain residents who reside in specific zip codes in the area. Those zip codes are 14204, 14206,14208, 14209, 14210,14211, 14212, 14214 and 14215.
District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
Plans announced to improve Buffalo's waterfront
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making some big investments to improve Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Queen City on Monday to announce that four major projects are in the works to improve accessibility, boost economic development, and bring more activities to the area. One...
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments
A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
Fair housing settlement reached for 11 Erie County senior apartments
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A company that owns 11 senior apartment complexes in Erie County is being forced to pay out millions of dollars. The Clover Group was accused of ignoring federal disability standards under the Fair Housing Act and was sued by 12 fair housing organizations in six states.
Buffalo’s Crane Branch Library closes for interior renovation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down again until summer of next year for phase two of a three phase improvement project. The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Monday, August 15. The library is projected to be closed until June 2023 for new floors, walls, lighting, electric, furnishings, community space and meeting room renovations.
Slow Roll spotlights clean air campaigns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is rolling out from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal (NFFT) on Clinton Street for this week's ride. This week's Slow Roll is focused on spotlighting clean air campaigns. The group is partnering up with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York (CACWNY), which “builds power by developing grassroots leaders who organize their communities to run and win environmental justice and public health campaigns in Western New York.”
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
AAA: National average price of gas below $4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since last week, the national average price of gas hit a new milestone falling below $4 for the first time since March. On Thursday of last week, the national average price of gas per gallon fell below $4 for the first time since oil prices spiked in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to data from AAA.
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide which brings awareness to bike and pedestrian safety.
Lancaster, New York Police Issue Serious Warning
This is getting out of control. The Lancaster Police Department posted a warning on Facebook last week. There were 3 cars that were stolen on the south side of Lancaster right out of their driveways. Over the past few months, there have been so many stories about people stealing cars...
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
Niagara Falls man trying to get $22,000 back from contractor
A Niagara Falls man said he is trying to get back $22,000 from a contractor who never did the job he was hired to do
New healthcare center provides affordable access to treatment on Buffalo’s west side
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A new healthcare center has opened its doors on Buffalo’s west side. Neighborhood Health Center celebrated its grand opening of its latest facility on Niagara Street on Thursday. “I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the neighborhood,” said Director of Public Health Merlyn Hammer. “Having this new site open up I […]
Check Out The Biggest Home For Sale In Western New York
If you come from a big family or like to play host for family parties and friend get-togethers you are going to need a big home. How about the biggest home for sale in Western New York? This home listed for sale in Bemus Point on Zillow offers over 10,000 square feet of living space.
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
