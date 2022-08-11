ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Comments / 2

Related
thechallengernews.com

A Great Opportunity For Eastside Current & Future Homeowners

It is a great time for Eastside residents who own their homes. It is also a wonderful time for residents of Buffalo’s Eastside who are considering purchasing a house in the very near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state elected leaders have made rehabilitation and repair funding available to certain residents who reside in specific zip codes in the area. Those zip codes are 14204, 14206,14208, 14209, 14210,14211, 14212, 14214 and 14215.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Plans announced to improve Buffalo's waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making some big investments to improve Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Queen City on Monday to announce that four major projects are in the works to improve accessibility, boost economic development, and bring more activities to the area. One...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Hunt Real Estate Corp#Buffalo Business First
2 On Your Side

USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo’s Crane Branch Library closes for interior renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down again until summer of next year for phase two of a three phase improvement project. The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Monday, August 15. The library is projected to be closed until June 2023 for new floors, walls, lighting, electric, furnishings, community space and meeting room renovations.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Slow Roll spotlights clean air campaigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is rolling out from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal (NFFT) on Clinton Street for this week's ride. This week's Slow Roll is focused on spotlighting clean air campaigns. The group is partnering up with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York (CACWNY), which “builds power by developing grassroots leaders who organize their communities to run and win environmental justice and public health campaigns in Western New York.”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

AAA: National average price of gas below $4

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since last week, the national average price of gas hit a new milestone falling below $4 for the first time since March. On Thursday of last week, the national average price of gas per gallon fell below $4 for the first time since oil prices spiked in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to data from AAA.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lancaster, New York Police Issue Serious Warning

This is getting out of control. The Lancaster Police Department posted a warning on Facebook last week. There were 3 cars that were stolen on the south side of Lancaster right out of their driveways. Over the past few months, there have been so many stories about people stealing cars...
LANCASTER, NY
WIBX 950

Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?

Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy