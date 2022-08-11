ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

This Reddit User is in Hot Water After Banning Her Friend's Kids From Her House — Is That Fair?

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQZRq_0hDhROB300

A Reddit user has turned to the “ AITA ” forum to find out who is right in a squabble with her friends. “My husband and I are empty nesters. It is a grand experience. Our house is far from childproof,” she began . “We have a small bar set up in the game room, a pool, expensive artwork, pets (one being a dog we do bitesport with), firearms (that are secured, but still in the house), basically all the things we waited to be empty nesters to get.” There’s also a magnetic knife bar packed with very sharp knives.

The couple likes to host game nights and movie nights, and one of their friends always wants to bring her three children along: ages 6, 8 and 13. OP has responded by telling the friend that it’s an “adults only” evening because she doesn’t want to childproof the house.

“This isn’t to single her out, our other friends also have young children, she is just the only one who keeps trying to insist on bringing them,” she wrote. “She says the 13 yo can watch them, but even then, I am uncomfortable.” There’s just too much stress around the fact that the kids might break something in the house — or worse, get hurt, OP explained.

Now, some of her friends are telling her that she’s being unfair and have begun turning down invitations to game night. The OP wants to know if she’s TA for creating these restrictions in the first place.

Parents chimed in to say that they, themselves, probably wouldn’t want to bring their kids over. “NTA! Why does she even want to bring them?” one person asked. “I have similarly aged kids and your house sounds cool – but a nightmare if my kids were present.” Another added: “I wouldn’t trust my 13 year old with my two younger kids for any more than an hour, especially in someone else’s home where they don’t know the set rules (like they do at home). NAH it’s your house, your rules, but also your friends prerogative if they’d rather stay home than get a sitter, they sound a little pushy though, maybe I’m reading more into it.”

Some users didn’t like that the mom in question was being so insistent after her friend set a boundary. “NTA. It sucks that your friend can’t find a sitter who can handle her kids, but it’s not OK for her to keep insisting that she be able to bring them into your home,” someone pointed out. “That’s incredibly rude. And the friends who are taking the grudge on her behalf and declining your invitations are even worse.”

And then there were a handful of people who questioned why, given the facts presented, the kids couldn’t stay home alone . “NTA – If the 13 year old is so responsible, he can watch them at her house while they come over. Your house, your rules.”

What do you think? Is this mom justified in wanting to bring her kids over? Or is the OP in the right for hosting nights for adults only?

These celeb parents have gotten very real about their kids growing up .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFRy2_0hDhROB300

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 4

Related
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Reddit User#House#Aita
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

This grandpa's letter disowning his daughter for throwing out her gay son is perfect

In news that will restore some of your faith in humanity after what's been, let's face it, an odd period in time, a grandfather has written the most heartwarming letter to his daughter after she disowned her gay son. Having made the brave decision to tell his mother that he was gay, Chad was cruelly rejected by her, and called an 'abomination' and 'against nature', reports Bored Panda. In the incredible letter, he wrote: "Dear Christine: I’m disappointed in you as a daughter. You’re correct that we have shame in the family, but mistaken about what it is."He wrote: "Kicking...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy