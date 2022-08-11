ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation

Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Software Business#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Truist
Motley Fool

Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Tips for Investing in Biotech Stocks With High Growth Potential

FDA regulation can warp the biotech market, enabling successful stock picking. Biotechs with powerful moats are great investments that can lead to fantastic returns. Novavax at $4 a share is a way better buy than Novavax at $330 a share. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Weber Stock Popped Today

Weber had already released preliminary third-quarter results, meaning today's earnings report was a known factor already priced in by the market. The surprise today was that management believes it can find $110 million in annual cash savings starting next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Veeva Stock a Buy Now?

Veeva's business model is operationally leveraged, and the company gets more profitable with every sale. Its services save pharma and biotech customers massive amounts of time and money. The stock is down this year, which means now could be a great entry point for new investors. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Shares Are Struggling Today

Peloton Interactive's recent cost-cutting announcements suggest the company is on the defensive. Should a recession take hold, expensive exercise equipment could be one of the first types of goods consumers stop buying. There's too much risk and not enough reward here, despite the stock's recent rally. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why DouYu Stock Was Up Earlier Today

The company's cost-control efforts led to better-than-expected operating performance in the second quarter. The stock has been hit hard over the threat of being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Management continues to improve operating efficiency and invest in new content features to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ExxonMobil Stock Was Slipping Today

Oil prices fell by about 4% this morning due to an interest rate cut and weak economic data out of China. The oil and gas specialist delivered huge profits in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket

Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Up Again Today

Bed Bath & Beyond gained for the 13th out of the last 14 sessions due to an ongoing short squeeze. Fellow meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment were left out of the rally. 103% of Bed Bath & Beyond's float is sold short, setting up the potential for an extended...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 4.87% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
STOCKS

