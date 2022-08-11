GAINESVILLE — First-year Florida Gators coach Billy Napier cited an old adage Monday: Plan your work, and work your plan. If Napier can turn these Gators around, we’ll look back on Saturday and Sunday as the clearest sign yet that his plan can work. It might not have been a turning point, but it looked like a watershed weekend on UF’s way back to glory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO