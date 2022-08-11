Read full article on original website
Rate hikes and recession are still in the cards
There appears to be some confusion about the trajectory of prices in the US. That's partially because month-over-month inflation eased in July while year-over-year, it remained near historic highs.
Global physical oil market weakens as recession jitters mount
HOUSTON/LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting less alarm over Russian-led supply disruptions along with heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown.
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield ticks lower as investors assess economic data
Long-term U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Friday as market participants sorted through a busy week of economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 5 basis points to 2.84%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also ticked about 5 basis points lower to 3.108%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
US News and World Report
Biden Calls India an 'Indispensable Partner' on 75th Anniversary of Independence
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead. India will mark its 75th year of independence on Monday,...
US News and World Report
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.25 to $92.09 a barrel Friday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.25 to $92.09 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.45 to $98.15 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $3.05 a...
TechCrunch
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group
Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, Co-Founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
US News and World Report
U.S. Startup Valuations Contract as Early-Stage Investors Turn Cautious
(Reuters) - U.S. startups seeking early-stage funding saw a decline in their valuations in the second quarter, as jittery venture capital investors urge founders to make more concessions. Easy fiscal policies and stimulus measures that led to an investment frenzy last year and sky-high startup valuations are now fading away,...
Stocks fly high on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its 4th straight week of gains
U.S. stocks saw big gains on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first 4-week winning streak since November. The benchmark index rose 73 points to 4,280, or 1.7%, Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 424 points to 33,761, or 1.3%. Technology stocks drove much the rally with the Nasdaq up 2%.
US News and World Report
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Kermadec Islands -EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of Kermadec Islands early on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles), EMSC said. There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.
US News and World Report
China's Huawei Says First-Half Profit Drops 52% as Demand Weakens
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions. Revenue dropped 5.9% year-on-year during the period to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.73 billion), with a sharper decline during January-March.
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
Drugmakers' shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK (GSK.L), Sanofi (SASY.PA), Haleon (HLN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac.
CNBC
The inflation argument that predicts another good decade for technology investing
New technology can hold down or even reduce costs of energy, technology and labor. Recent data on short-term productivity declines, and inflation up 8.5 percent in the last year, make the case for more investment in technology by corporations. Cloud computing, AI, e-commerce, renewable energy and EVs, and autonomous transportation...
U.S. inflation outlook brightens as import prices drop, consumer sentiment rises
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead
Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies. The US...
Stronger dollar down for the week as clues point to inflation peak
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday but was set for a weekly drop as traders weighed improving U.S. inflation data against comments from Federal Reserve officials who cautioned the battle against rising prices was far from over.
Over 300 companies left Russia and hundreds more have curtailed operations after the Ukraine invasion. The 47 that remain run the risk of being nationalized by Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the IX Forum of the Regions of Russia and Belarus via a video link in Moscow, on July 1, 2022. In the six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, around 300 global companies have exited the Russian market, and another 700 have halted new investments and projects, or curbed operations in the country.
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
