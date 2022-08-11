ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation

Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ironSource Stock Popped Today

Unity plans to merge with ironSource despite a recent counterproposal from AppLovin. The deal looks good on paper, but mergers don't always work out for the best in real life.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Ammo Stock Is Tumbling Today

Ammo announced it would be splitting into two separate publicly traded companies. One company will house the existing ammo business, the other its online marketplace operations.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why DouYu Stock Was Up Earlier Today

The company's cost-control efforts led to better-than-expected operating performance in the second quarter. The stock has been hit hard over the threat of being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Management continues to improve operating efficiency and invest in new content features to drive growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ExxonMobil Stock Was Slipping Today

Oil prices fell by about 4% this morning due to an interest rate cut and weak economic data out of China. The oil and gas specialist delivered huge profits in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Veeva Stock a Buy Now?

Veeva's business model is operationally leveraged, and the company gets more profitable with every sale. Its services save pharma and biotech customers massive amounts of time and money. The stock is down this year, which means now could be a great entry point for new investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Shares Are Struggling Today

Peloton Interactive's recent cost-cutting announcements suggest the company is on the defensive. Should a recession take hold, expensive exercise equipment could be one of the first types of goods consumers stop buying. There's too much risk and not enough reward here, despite the stock's recent rally.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU -3.77%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Is This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy After Its Recent Acquisition?

Whirlpool recently made an under-the-radar acquisition that you may not have heard about. The deal will be accretive to the company's earnings per share. It could also make investors more comfortable buying the dip on Whirlpool stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

SoftBank Keeps Selling SoFi Stock, Should You?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Palantir is growing revenue from U.S. commercial customers by 120% year over year. Floor & Decor is shrugging off macro challenges and just keeps posting great revenue growth.
STOCKS

