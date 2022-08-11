ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk mocks Congress for hiring 87,000 new IRS employees

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Billionaire troll Elon Musk mocked the IRS for hiring an additional 87,000 employees on Thursday.

The IRS will be making the hires using funds from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act , which is expected to pass through Congress in the coming days. Musk remarked that “Fate [loves] irony” and posted a meme on Twitter pointing out that the US first broke with England over taxes.

“When the country that revolted over taxes hires 87,000 new IRS agents,” the meme reads, placed above a photo of a laughing British Army officer from the movie The Patriot.

One Twitter user replied that “They’re not going after you, they’re coming after us,” to which Musk responded, “True. I already get audited every year by default.”

The new hiring has been widely criticized by Republicans, who cited a job posting on the IRS website seeking “Criminal Investigation Special Agents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSsmH_0hDhPm5x00
Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter pointing out that the US first broke with England over taxes.
REUTERS

Fate 🖤 Irony pic.twitter.com/RHZ9BEws7k

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2022

The posting, which has now been deleted, stated that being “legally allowed to carry a firearm” is a “key requirement” for applicants. The posting added that applicants must also “be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments,” as well as “be willing to use deadly force.”

The new hiring will more than double the current size of the IRS. Democrats argue that a bolstered IRS will gather $124 billion in additional government revenue over the next decade. They say the organization will be better equipped to target wealthy individuals and corporations.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy