COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmers throughout Ohio are working to reduce algal blooms. Phosphorus runoff from farms is one contributor of algal blooms. "There are several others other than just agriculture. And agriculture sometimes, I think, gets scapegoated, but it is a significant source of phosphorus because this is our state's number one industry," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "Phosphorus also is a nutrient that is vital for plant life and one that farmers use as a fertilizer to increase soil fertility, to increase the fertility of the plants and increase overall yield and the health of that crop. So, it's vital for life. It's a vital nutrient for life. The challenge is when you get too much of it in the wrong places."

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO