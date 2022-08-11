Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
'It's hard to teach': Hundreds of Folsom Cordova educators demand better pay amid teacher shortage
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Hundreds of teachers packed into the Folsom Cordova Unified School District board meeting Thursday night, demanding better pay and more educator retention amid a district-wide teacher shortage. The school district confirmed with KCRA 3 that there are 21 open teacher positions right now, and there...
abc10.com
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
'I just get excuses. I get told by the impact team that well it's a very well-kept camp. But it's causing health and safety issues,' said Jennifer Jones.
capradio.org
It takes a village for Black youth in North Sacramento
The gym at the Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in North Sacramento is packed with students. Though it’s a hot July morning, the campus is alive with music echoing through the halls. A crowd of kids chant in unison: “Go Danii! Go Danii! Say, Read Aloud! Read Aloud!”...
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stateofreform.com
Thousands of Kaiser therapists in Northern California to strike starting Monday over poor working conditions
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians, all members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), will begin striking on Monday in Fresno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose. Clinicians taking part in the strike are citing what they describe as Kaiser’s failure to address the state’s surge in demand for treatment.
abc10.com
Where to find relief from the northern California heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a wave of triple-digit heat begins to impact northern California, officials in local counties have begun opening centers to help people stay cool. Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance has responded to the upcoming heat wave by opening cooling centers Sunday, expected to stay open through Friday.
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento settles lawsuit with Stephon Clark's family, agrees to pay $1.7 million
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento will pay Stephon Clark's parents $1.7 million after settling a lawsuit filed by the family. This is on top of the $2.4 million the city already gave to Clark's two children through a2019 wrongful death settlement. Clark was shot and killed March...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 12-14
From garlic to comics, here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 12-14. The California Garlic Festival is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a car display, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a carnival and more. Learn more here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacramentocityexpress.com
Interested in a career with Public Works? Learn more at this upcoming job fair
The City’s Department of Public Works is hosting an in-person career on resource fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Division representatives from Parking Services, Transportation, Recycling & Solid Waste and more will be present with information on job openings, how to apply and insights on City careers. Part-time and full-time...
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
Natomas school district reaches settlement with teacher that resigned, pledged allegiance to Antifa
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Inderkum High School teacher that resigned in early January after being investigated for political comments and lessons that he made in his classroom eventually reached a settlement with Natomas Unified School District, according to documents first obtained by The Sacramento Bee. Gabriel Gipe was paid $190,000, about three times his […]
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
iheart.com
Sac County Approves Measure To Sweep Homeless Camps Along Parkway
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass two anti-camping measures that would allow the for removal of some homeless encampments, specifically along the American River Parkway and near critical public infrastructure. The area along the American River Parkway in recent years has been the source of many grass fires due to un-manned campfires left by the homeless along the river. The County says these measures will not ensure a wide-scale clearing of camps across the region, but that the County has a moral and legal obligation to provide those unhoused with proper resources and shelter information to encourage relocation.
$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout
(The Center Square) – Reports that a California school teacher who was aligned with Antifa was paid $190,000 to resign this year are sparking outrage, leading critics to say it reveals the strength of California’s teacher unions on public education in the state. Information obtained by the Sacramento...
Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip
PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
'Beyond chaos': Parents say construction project leading to traffic nightmares at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Waiting for over a half hour in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a two-lane road is not how Stockton parent Renee Gray imagined she would spend her son Joshua’s first morning at Stockton’s Lincoln High School Tuesday. “We were expecting the traffic commotion, but we weren't...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
Comments / 2