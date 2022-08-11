ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

capradio.org

It takes a village for Black youth in North Sacramento

The gym at the Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in North Sacramento is packed with students. Though it’s a hot July morning, the campus is alive with music echoing through the halls. A crowd of kids chant in unison: “Go Danii! Go Danii! Say, Read Aloud! Read Aloud!”...
SACRAMENTO, CA
stateofreform.com

Thousands of Kaiser therapists in Northern California to strike starting Monday over poor working conditions

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians, all members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), will begin striking on Monday in Fresno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose. Clinicians taking part in the strike are citing what they describe as Kaiser’s failure to address the state’s surge in demand for treatment.
FRESNO, CA
abc10.com

Where to find relief from the northern California heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a wave of triple-digit heat begins to impact northern California, officials in local counties have begun opening centers to help people stay cool. Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance has responded to the upcoming heat wave by opening cooling centers Sunday, expected to stay open through Friday.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 12-14

From garlic to comics, here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 12-14. The California Garlic Festival is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a car display, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a carnival and more. Learn more here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Interested in a career with Public Works? Learn more at this upcoming job fair

The City’s Department of Public Works is hosting an in-person career on resource fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Division representatives from Parking Services, Transportation, Recycling & Solid Waste and more will be present with information on job openings, how to apply and insights on City careers. Part-time and full-time...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Natomas school district reaches settlement with teacher that resigned, pledged allegiance to Antifa

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Inderkum High School teacher that resigned in early January after being investigated for political comments and lessons that he made in his classroom eventually reached a settlement with Natomas Unified School District, according to documents first obtained by The Sacramento Bee. Gabriel Gipe was paid $190,000, about three times his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Sac County Approves Measure To Sweep Homeless Camps Along Parkway

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass two anti-camping measures that would allow the for removal of some homeless encampments, specifically along the American River Parkway and near critical public infrastructure. The area along the American River Parkway in recent years has been the source of many grass fires due to un-manned campfires left by the homeless along the river. The County says these measures will not ensure a wide-scale clearing of camps across the region, but that the County has a moral and legal obligation to provide those unhoused with proper resources and shelter information to encourage relocation.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip

PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]
RENO, NV
FOX40

Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

