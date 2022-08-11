ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
natureworldnews.com

Miners from Angola Discover the Largest Pink Diamond Ever in 300 Years

Rare and one of the most awaited, as experts would describe it. Miners in Angola have uncovered a massive pink diamond that may be the biggest gem of its kind, found in the past 300 years. Largest Pink Diamond. According to the latest news from both local and international news...
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Overtakes US As Top Producer Of High Quality Scientific Papers

China has overtaken the US as the biggest producer of scientific research papers in terms of both quantity and quality, according to a new report from Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTEP). The NISTEP report looked at a number of key indicators of the science and...
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Phys.org

Climate model suggests global warming has already doubled the risk of California megaflood

A pair of researchers, one with the Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, the other with the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, has found evidence suggesting that global warming is increasing the chances of much of California experiencing a megaflood in the coming decades. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain describe their analysis of the impact of global warming on the creation of atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean and what it could mean to people living in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

No-till farming study shows benefit to Midwestern land values

No-till farming, considered to be a more environmentally friendly farming practice that reduces soil disturbance when compared with conventional practices, appears to have an important benefit besides reducing soil erosion and nutrient runoff. A new study from North Carolina State University, capturing county-level data from 12 states in the U.S....
IOWA STATE
The Independent

UK approves first Covid-19 booster vaccine to target two variants

The UK’s medicines regulator has approved the first-ever “bivalent” Covid-19 booster vaccination that targets two different coronavirus variants.Moderna’s adapted vaccine will target both the original virus from 2020, and the Omicron variant.After it was found to meet the required safety standards, the shot was approved for adults by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).UK is the first nation to approve the new booster dose.Safety monitoring showed that observed side effects were the same as those seen for the original Moderna dose, according to an MHRA statement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio vaccine offered to London children aged one to ninePatel expresses ‘tremendous pride’ in chaotic Afghanistan evacuation effortMet Office issues thunderstorm warning for Monday
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

For 110 years, climate change has been in the news. Are we finally ready to listen?

On August 14 1912, a small New Zealand newspaper published a short article announcing global coal usage was affecting our planet's temperature. This piece from 110 years ago is now famous, shared across the internet this time every year as one of the first pieces of climate science in the media (even though it was actually a reprint of a piece published in a New South Wales mining journal a month earlier).
ENVIRONMENT

