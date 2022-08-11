ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Scheffler has awkward Cameron Smith moment as LIV Golf rumors intensify

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Scottie Scheffler may not have publicly commented on Cameron Smith’s rumored defection to LIV Golf , but perhaps his recent actions could be interpreted as to how he’s really feeling.

When paired Thursday for the first round of the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., Scheffler walked directly in front of Smith as the latter attempted to line up a putt on the green. Despite breaking one of the unwritten rules of golf, Scheffler continued on as if nothing awkward transpired.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a field day discussing the quizzical interaction.

Scottie Scheffler making it known what he thinks of Cam Smith’s move to LIV. pic.twitter.com/lRyoJDCzTL

— John Nucci (@JNucci23) August 11, 2022

Oops. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ipTrIpjrvB

— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) August 11, 2022
Scottie Scheffler (left) and Cameron Smith (right)
“This is basically golf’s version of throwing at someone’s head,” one user wrote , while another tweeted “Spicy head games from Scottie LIV related?”

Earlier in the round, however, Scheffler and Smith did share a high-five after the Aussie smacked a hole-out eagle on the par-4 13th hole.

Smith has been at the center of the news cycle ever since fellow Australian golfer Cameron Percy announced that Smith would be joining LIV Golf. The Telegraph also reported LIV has signed Smith for $100 million. When Smith was asked to address the rumors , the British Open champion and six-time winner replied, “I have no comment on that.”

The Saudi-backed tour has yet to officially announce Smith’s signing.

