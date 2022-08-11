ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says Ending SNL Upon Lorne Michaels Exit ‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Reveals Why She Left Saturday Night Live After 11 Seasons

In a new interview, two-time Emmy winner Kate McKinnon is opening up her decision to depart Saturday Night Live following an 11-season stint on the late-night sketch series. “I thought about [leaving] for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” McKinnon said during Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, ‘My body was tired,’ and I felt like it was time.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Kyle Mooney
Deadline

Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night

Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sketches#The Sketch
Page Six

Whoopi Goldberg had elevator ‘fart war’ with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal

Whoopi Goldberg was once involved in an elevator “fart war” with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, according to her granddaughter. Amara Skye Dean shared her “favorite” story from the “View” co-host, 66, on Entertainment Weekly’s clip from “Claim to Fame” on Monday. The tale involved Williams, who died in 2014 at age 65, and his “Father’s Day” co-star, 74. “[She], Robin Williams and Billy Crystal [were] standing in an elevator, and Robin Williams was just farting his life away,” Dean explained. “I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts.” She added that Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
People

Doja Cat Shuts Down Haters of Her New Shaved Head with Provocative Tweet

Doja Cat is clapping back at critics of her new hairstyle. On Sunday, the "Woman' singer took to Twitter to address internet trolls hating on her buzzed haircut. In a blunt message, she voiced her distaste for those measuring her success by appearance rather than her achievements. "I won a...
HAIR CARE
People

Becky G Says She's Learned That Being Latina Is a 'Blessing': 'So Much More' Than 'Checking a Box'

Now more than ever, Becky G is embracing the bicultural experience and encouraging the Latinx community to do the same. At Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday, the "Mayores" singer — who grew up in Inglewood, California — opened up to PEOPLE about the pride she feels in being one of the few Latinas making her way in the music industry. And despite being aware of what makes her "different," the singer says it's about what she brings to the table.
INGLEWOOD, CA
People

People

303K+
Followers
49K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy