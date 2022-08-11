Read full article on original website
Kenan Thompson Says Ending SNL Upon Lorne Michaels Exit ‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’
Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
Kate McKinnon Reveals Why She Left Saturday Night Live After 11 Seasons
In a new interview, two-time Emmy winner Kate McKinnon is opening up her decision to depart Saturday Night Live following an 11-season stint on the late-night sketch series. “I thought about [leaving] for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” McKinnon said during Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, ‘My body was tired,’ and I felt like it was time.”
Kate McKinnon Breaks Silence On Reason Behind 'SNL' Exit: 'My Body Was Tired'
Live from “Saturday Night Live” retirement, it’s Kate McKinnon, who for the first time is opening up about her decision to step away from NBC’s long-running sketch series. The comedian made her final appearance as a cast member on the show in May after an 11-season...
Martha Stewart Gushes Over 'Charming Boy' Pete Davidson After Viral Meme: 'The Son I Never Had'
Martha Stewart is keeping it strictly platonic (and maybe maternal) with Pete Davidson. The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 81, laughed off a recent meme that suggested she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were dating after a source told PEOPLE last week that he and Kim Kardashian called it quits.
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
Steve Harvey Left Speechless By Comedian's Answer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Rhys Darby's New Zealand slang might've come off as a little NSFW at first.
Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night
Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
Late Night with Seth Meyers taken off-air after host catches Covid for second time
Seth Meyers has cancelled his forthcoming late-night shows after testing positive for Covid. The Late Night with Seth Meyers host posted an apology on Twitter today (27 July), announcing the cancellations. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning,” Meyers wrote. “Cancelling shows the...
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts. Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress. "love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji. In...
Kristin Chenoweth Shocks Steve Harvey with Racy 'Celebrity Family Feud' Answer: 'Can We Ask Anybody Else?'
Kristin Chenoweth rendered Steve Harvey speechless for a beat when she offered up bleep-able answer to a Celebrity Family Feud prompt. When the 54-year-old Tony winner faced off against actress Kathy Najimy on Sunday's episode, Chenoweth was the first to provide an answer to the question: "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"
Whoopi Goldberg had elevator ‘fart war’ with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal
Whoopi Goldberg was once involved in an elevator “fart war” with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, according to her granddaughter. Amara Skye Dean shared her “favorite” story from the “View” co-host, 66, on Entertainment Weekly’s clip from “Claim to Fame” on Monday. The tale involved Williams, who died in 2014 at age 65, and his “Father’s Day” co-star, 74. “[She], Robin Williams and Billy Crystal [were] standing in an elevator, and Robin Williams was just farting his life away,” Dean explained. “I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts.” She added that Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn...
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
Jon Batiste Departing ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Jon Batiste is departing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as the talk show’s band leader. Batiste, who held the job of leading the Late Night program’s band for seven years, will be replaced by Louis Cato. A statement from CBS said that he has decided “to pursue...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Doja Cat Shuts Down Haters of Her New Shaved Head with Provocative Tweet
Doja Cat is clapping back at critics of her new hairstyle. On Sunday, the "Woman' singer took to Twitter to address internet trolls hating on her buzzed haircut. In a blunt message, she voiced her distaste for those measuring her success by appearance rather than her achievements. "I won a...
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
Bowen Yang thrives in the background of 'SNL' skits but, boy, when he's center stage ...
As his recognition grows, the comedian is helping expand the kinds of comedy the sketch show presents.
Becky G Says She's Learned That Being Latina Is a 'Blessing': 'So Much More' Than 'Checking a Box'
Now more than ever, Becky G is embracing the bicultural experience and encouraging the Latinx community to do the same. At Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday, the "Mayores" singer — who grew up in Inglewood, California — opened up to PEOPLE about the pride she feels in being one of the few Latinas making her way in the music industry. And despite being aware of what makes her "different," the singer says it's about what she brings to the table.
