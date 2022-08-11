ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CENTCOM plans ‘Shark Tank’-like innovation contest at Tampa’s MacDill AFB

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCbCX_0hDhOatg00
MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa will host a "Shark Tank"-like innovation competition among service members and civilian employees, where the best ideas will be judged by executives from SpaceX and Google and implemented across U.S. Central Command. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Google and SpaceX are coming to Tampa to help pick the next big military innovation for U.S. Central Command.

MacDill Air Force Base on Thursday detailed plans for a competition dubbed the CENTCOM Innovation Oasis, in which service members and civilian employees can put forth ideas to improve operations at the Tampa-based command, which oversees U.S. military activity in the Middle East.

Described as sort of a “Shark Tank” for the military, the competition is looking for ideas both high-tech and low-tech, from personal apps to battle-ready technology to procedures to smooth out human relations. The winner will get a service medal and four-day leave pass, and their idea will be considered for implementation across CENTCOM.

“In the U.S. military, we sometimes think of innovation as this function that we sprinkle on top of our plans once they’re developed, or this function that comes in as we’re developing a new idea,” said CENTCOM spokesperson Joe Buccino, the competition’s executive director. “Well, that’s not going to work. Innovation has to be part of who we are, and has to be in the air we breathe, in everything we do, across everything we do. It has to penetrate all of CENTCOM.”

Buccino has been part of competitions like this in other parts of the military. The 18th Airborne Corps, based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, has held several iterations of a similar competition called Dragon’s Lair, which has spawned ideas like a military app designed to track benefits and support for relocated military family members, and an improved investigation and justice policy for handling sexual sexual assault cases.

“It’s intentionally ambiguous,” Buccino said. “We’re looking for a diversity of ideas — policy-based, high-tech, low-tech. We don’t know what we don’t know.”

That’s where tech giants Google and SpaceX will come in. They, along with NASA officials and military leaders, will judge the ideas, and “bring a name brand and a credibility to the program,” Buccino said. And if a good idea will require a lot more research and work than it seems on its face, those companies will know it.

“Their role is looking at the idea and looking at the innovation from the purview of a company that exists to implement new ideas, and that is constantly working in this field,” he said. “What they’ve agreed to do is basically judge the competition, provide immediate feedback, help us select a winner, and help us identify problems that we’re not seeing that are going to arise down the road.”

Shortly after the competition launched Thursday, CENTCOM had already received a few dozen ideas, ranging from a printer designed for use onboard F-18s to an app that streamlines the passport process for employees traveling around the globe.

Military members and civilian employees can email their ideas to CENTCOMInnovationOasis@mail.mil by Sept. 16. Judges will name five finalists on Sept. 26; those finalists will present their ideas to the judges in a “Shark Tank”-like event at MacDill Air Force Base on Oct. 12. A winner will be selected Oct. 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Startup hub Tampa Bay Wave moving offices to new downtown Tampa tower

A linchpin of the Tampa Bay startup community is on the move. Tampa Bay Wave, the longtime technology incubator and accelerator known for its cohorts and training programs, is moving its downtown Tampa headquarters from a century-old building at 500 E Kennedy Boulevard to a gleaming new skyscraper across the street, in the WeWork building at 501 E Kennedy.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

These are Tampa Bay’s fastest-growing companies, Inc. magazine says

A frozen food distributor in St. Petersburg. A Sarasota urn maker. A Winter Haven company that creates mugs that look like baseball bats. These three companies — Semper Foods, Bogati Urn Co. and Dugout Mugs — are among the Tampa Bay businesses that made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which tracks thousands of the fastest-growing companies in America.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa health tech firm expanding downtown HQ, adding 100 jobs

After going remote during the pandemic, a Tampa health technology company is returning to the office — and expanding its workforce in the process. BeniComp, which aims to cut employer health insurance costs through wellness and worker incentive programs, will add 100 jobs to its Tampa team by 2025, according to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. To make room, the company has leased a new 3,000-square-foot space at the Tampa City Center downtown.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centcom#Innovation#Shark Tank#U S Central Command#The 18th Airborne Corps#Dragon S Lair#Militar
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough ferry plans sail ahead of schedule

Plans for the south Hillsborough County ferry service are ahead of schedule and commissioners are being asked to continue the full-speed-ahead pace. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County commissioners will consider $252,000 for preliminary engineering and planning work for the proposed ferry between south Hillsborough and MacDill Air Force Base. Without the additional money, the work would cease until Oct. 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Aquarium plans $40M expansion with puffin, sea lion habitats

Puffins are flying into Tampa as part of the Florida Aquarium’s largest expansion ever. The aquarium on Tuesday announced a $40 million expansion, its largest since opening in 1995, that will include new habitats for puffins, sea lions and African penguins. The puffin exhibit will be in a “rugged coast” gallery on the second floor in the atrium, while the sea lion and penguin exhibits will be outside.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Google
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough commission won’t halt disputed Keystone development

TAMPA — Keystone residents already are asking a court to stop a national homebuilder from assembling a 194-home development in their rural hamlet in northwest Hillsborough. Wednesday, they took their case to the Hillsborough County Commission as well. Eleven people asked the county to issue a stop work order on the project for what they said were repeated permit violations by developer Taylor Morrison.
KEYSTONE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

In Pasco County’s House District 56, three Republicans compete for an open seat

Three Republicans are vying for office in House District 56, which covers a part of Pasco County that includes New Port Richey, Holiday and Seven Springs. The race pits youth against experience: 20-year-old Jayden Cocuzza, a rising junior at the University of South Florida, is running against Scott Moore, a retired law enforcement officer, and Brad Yeager, the general manager of a vehicle auctions company.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Jack Fernandez lived Tampa’s history, then he shared it

While researching, teaching, parenting, writing, playing the piano and even building cradles out of cherry wood for his grandchildren, Jack Fernandez approached every task with the same deliberation. “He viewed the world through the eyes of a scientist,” said his son, Rudy Fernandez. In a 2007 column for the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

U.S. Gymnastics Championships kick off Thursday in Tampa

TAMPA — Current Olympians, and perhaps a few future ones, will be at Amalie Arena this week for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The men compete Thursday and Saturday while the women are in action Friday and Sunday. Junior gymnasts will hit the floor at 1:30 p.m. while seniors begin at 7.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Landlords can have hearts and bills to pay, too | Letters

I am speaking from a landlord’s perspective, and I found that this story was heartfelt and informative. It’s a horrific feeling when I’m faced with the plight of a family being evicted from one of my rental homes or apartments. But, as this story points out, in these cases landlords can lose months of rental income when a tenant is unable to abide by their lease agreement. This situation has two sides to review. One, where a tenant can live months for free while the process runs its course, and the other, are thousands of lost dollars for a landlord who often has mortgage payments and other bills to potentially miss themselves. Sometimes there just isn’t a clear answer to this exploding problem. However, I feel it is only getting worse.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The Andrew Warren this pastor knows is a man of integrity | Letters

“DeSantis, you’re not king of Florida,” and “The Florida sheriffs behind Gov. Ron DeSantis” | Editorials, Aug. 5 and 6. Thank you, Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board, for your two editorials concerning the actions of the governor in dismissing Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County. As a pastor and active leader in the community particularly around criminal justice issues, my experience of Andrew Warren has been that he is a man of integrity and a public servant dedicated to working for the people of the county and providing equal justice for all. In my experience Warren was very professional and careful to clarify for us the extent of his authority but was never defensive as the community raised difficult questions and concerns. He was committed to working for justice for the poor and those who faced disparities in the criminal justice system and instituted processes within his office to ensure equal justice to all. The governor’s action, of overriding voters and replacing Warren with — I believe —absolutely no notification or justification, should be deeply troubling to every Floridian and every American.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy