Politics

Andrew Cuomo used to run New York — now he's suing the state to cover his legal bills

By By Joseph Spector
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking the state to pay for his legal defense in a lawsuit by a former state trooper that alleges he sexually harassed her. Office of the New York Governor via The New York Times/ Redux Pictures

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants taxpayers to pick up his tab for legal defense against a former state trooper's ongoing sexual harassment suit — and he's suing the state's top attorney to get his way.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin argues that state Attorney General Tish James erred in her April decision denying Cuomo's request for state representation or taxpayer-funded private legal counsel in the case — one of several sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation a year ago.

"James’s denial of Governor Cuomo’s request for counsel was arbitrary, capricious, contrary to the plain text of the statute, biased, personally and politically conflicted," charges the lawsuit , which was filed in Manhattan state court on Wednesday, the same day James was deposing former President Donald Trump in an unrelated case.

In February, the female state trooper on Cuomo's security detail sued the ex-governor , his former top aides Melissa DeRosa and Rich Azzopardi and state police over sexual harassment claims against Cuomo that were detailed in James’ report last year on his actions.

The plaintiff, known as Trooper 1, was among 11 women who James' report last August said were sexually harassed by the three-term Democratic governor; he resigned a week after James' report.

Cuomo appears to have been largely paying his legal bills with the roughly $16 million in his campaign account since leaving office, but his attorney contends he should not be on the hook for defending himself against allegations that came when he was governor.

Cuomo's lawsuit also continues his long-held contention that James' report on his conduct was flawed and politically motivated, saying the report was "incomplete, biased, flawed and misleading."

James' office has maintained the state is not legally required to pay for Cuomo's legal defense or represent him, and her office fired back at the lawsuit. She is seeking a second term in November after briefly running for governor, only to decide to run again for her current seat.

“Andrew Cuomo is trying to force New Yorkers to pay his legal bills because he believes sexual harassment was within his 'scope of employment' as governor," James' office said in a statement.

"Sexually harassing young women who work for you is not part of anyone’s job description. Taxpayers should not have to pony up for legal bills that could reach millions of dollars so Mr. Cuomo’s lawyer can attack survivors of his abuse."

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi knocked the response from James' office.

“The report has been reviewed by five separate district attorneys and every single one has declined to move forward based on it — it was nothing more than a political document and holds no legal weight. Their political games continue," he said in a statement.

Comments / 38

anonymous
3d ago

😅😅😅😅 you were kicked out of office for six harassment you killed thousands of elder ppl in nursing homes get a job and pay your own legal bills

Reply(3)
31
Harriet L
3d ago

the nerve of him how many old folks died because of his actions he's the one who should be sued

Reply
25
not waken
3d ago

send a bus load to his house.If Epstein was alive they should room together

Reply
14
POLITICO

Early voting kicks off

Early voting kicked off this weekend in New York’s second of two summer primaries, but voters are not exactly flocking to the polls. Turnout is looking low so far, as befits an unusual August election where some of the hottest races are centered in affluent neighborhoods whose denizens tend to skip town this time of year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Politics intensify over tunnel vision

Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. TUNNEL VISIONS — A $4.7 billion plan by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
POLITICO

Always a N.J. connection, for better or worse

There’s always a New Jersey angle, even if you don’t want one. In this case, it’s the fact that the man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie is from the Garden State. Twenty-four-year old Hadi Matar is from Fairview. While Rushdie was seriously injured, it appears this is the latest in a long string of failures to carry out the fatwa Ayatollah Khomeini issued against him 34 years ago over The Satanic Verses. Authorities haven’t released an alleged motive yet, but it seems possible that it's related to Khomeini's edict, and there are already reports suggesting it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Judge orders Graham to testify in Atlanta-area Trump probe

A federal judge on Monday turned down Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bid to throw out a subpoena compelling him to testify before the Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. “[T]he Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special...
GEORGIA STATE
#Bills#State Court#State Trooper#District Attorneys#Politics State#Politics Governor#Augus
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Judge Judy’s son wants state’s top judge disbarred

PUTNAM COUNTY – Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney, and son of “Judge Judy” Scheindlin, has filed a grievance against New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, seeking to have her disbarred. DiFiore recently announced that she was stepping down from her position on August 31st after serving six years of a 14-year term. State law requires judges to retire at the age of 70 and DiFiore is 66.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Comments / 0

