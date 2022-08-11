ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Kern county man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — A Kern County man was sentenced for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, was sentenced today by a U.S. District Judge to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm. According...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian killed on East Panama Lane: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman was killed crossing East Panama Lane late Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11 p.m. officers were called to the area of East Panama Lane and South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Reward up to $1K for info leading to arrest in 2021 murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A reward of up to $1,000 on information leading to an arrest in a 2021 deadly shooting is being offered by police. The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward in the murder of 22-year-old Demond Rufus, who was shot and killed in front a home in the 500 block of Haley Street.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield near Ridgeview High School that happened around 5:20 A.M. Monday, August 15. Bakersfield Police say they got a call about a man trying to break into a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Drive. Officers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Stockdale Hwy exit on 99 southbound to remain open, for now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans and the City of Bakersfield have had the plan for years that the Stockdale Highway exit on southbound 99 would close, but after talks they've decided to keep it open, at least in the short term. The Stockdale exit on southbound 99 in Bakersfield was supposed to close permanently Thursday, but after resident complaints and discussions between Caltrans, the city of Bakersfield and the Thomas Road Improvement Project, also known as TRIP, decided to keep it open.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman shot and killed on 1st Street: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman was shot and killed in the 2100 block of 1st Street Friday evening. Officers said around 6:58 p.m. they found a woman in the road with a gunshot wound. Medical aid personnel attempted to save her life but she died at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after follow-up investigation in 2020 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Thursday for the suspected murder of a 68-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. James Glass, 46, was contacted in the 800 block of 4th Street just after 4:30 p.m. and was arrested. The incident happened July 8,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy