Bakersfield Now
Kern county man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — A Kern County man was sentenced for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, was sentenced today by a U.S. District Judge to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm. According...
Bakersfield Now
Less than a week away to reserve tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Less than 30 percent of tickets remain for the 19th Annual Bakersfield Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway that will be given away on Eyewitness News on Thursday, August 18, during the 6 p.m. newscast. The spacious, beautiful house is located at 703 Hartlepool Ave in...
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed on East Panama Lane: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman was killed crossing East Panama Lane late Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11 p.m. officers were called to the area of East Panama Lane and South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Reward up to $1K for info leading to arrest in 2021 murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A reward of up to $1,000 on information leading to an arrest in a 2021 deadly shooting is being offered by police. The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward in the murder of 22-year-old Demond Rufus, who was shot and killed in front a home in the 500 block of Haley Street.
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield near Ridgeview High School that happened around 5:20 A.M. Monday, August 15. Bakersfield Police say they got a call about a man trying to break into a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Drive. Officers...
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale Hwy exit on 99 southbound to remain open, for now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans and the City of Bakersfield have had the plan for years that the Stockdale Highway exit on southbound 99 would close, but after talks they've decided to keep it open, at least in the short term. The Stockdale exit on southbound 99 in Bakersfield was supposed to close permanently Thursday, but after resident complaints and discussions between Caltrans, the city of Bakersfield and the Thomas Road Improvement Project, also known as TRIP, decided to keep it open.
Bakersfield Now
Woman shot and killed on 1st Street: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman was shot and killed in the 2100 block of 1st Street Friday evening. Officers said around 6:58 p.m. they found a woman in the road with a gunshot wound. Medical aid personnel attempted to save her life but she died at the scene.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after follow-up investigation in 2020 homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Thursday for the suspected murder of a 68-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. James Glass, 46, was contacted in the 800 block of 4th Street just after 4:30 p.m. and was arrested. The incident happened July 8,...
