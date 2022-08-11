Read full article on original website
Fleet Foxes played Forest Hills with Uwade, covered The Strokes & Judee Sill (pics, videos)
Post Malone collaborators Fleet Foxes are finally on the road for their first headlining tour in support of 2020's excellent Shore, and they hit NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (8/13). And since it's technically a tennis stadium, Fleet Foxes came prepared, with tennis gear that they sported during the encore. The show was opened by Uwade, who also sings on Shore and who also joined Fleet Foxes for multiple songs during their set (and also wore tennis gear), including a cover of The Strokes' "Under Control" during the encore.
Rough Trade presenting free, 2-day Indieplaza fest at Rockefeller Center
Record store Rough Trade is presenting Indieplaza, a free, two-day "celebration of independent music, merchandise, and workshops lands in the center of New York City" on September 17 & 18 at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center. Lined up to perform: Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, King Hannah, Cola, They Hate Change, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, Nation of Language (DJ set), Sessa, Sofie Royer, The Muckers, Say She She, Anxious, The Bobby Lees, Annie Hart, June McDoom, PJ Western and more to be announced.
Rival Schools add second NYC show to reunion tour
Rival Schools recently announced an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of United by Fate, followed by the announcement of some very select reunion shows, including one at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 19. That show quickly sold out, so they just added a second NYC show for May 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets will be on sale soon.
New York Comedy Fest 2022 lineup & tix: John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Conan O’Brien, more
The 2022 edition of the New York Comedy Festival runs November 7-13 at venues all over the city and, for the first time, Long Island. They've just announced the headliners, which include:. Jenny Slate at Town Hall on 11/9. Conan O'Brien taping his "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast at...
