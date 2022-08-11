Post Malone collaborators Fleet Foxes are finally on the road for their first headlining tour in support of 2020's excellent Shore, and they hit NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (8/13). And since it's technically a tennis stadium, Fleet Foxes came prepared, with tennis gear that they sported during the encore. The show was opened by Uwade, who also sings on Shore and who also joined Fleet Foxes for multiple songs during their set (and also wore tennis gear), including a cover of The Strokes' "Under Control" during the encore.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO