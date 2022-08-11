Read full article on original website
Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday
Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
Don't Be Surprised if Freshman Gavin Sawchuk Emerges for Oklahoma – and Fast
Elite speed is his ticket to early playing time, but Sawchuk's power, work ethic and ability to pick up the playbook have been impressive as well.
Every Big Ten Team's Predicted Win Total for 2022 Season: Will Ohio State Lose This Season?
The Big Ten is a tale of two divisions. In the Big Ten East, Ohio State is head and shoulders above the rest. After falling short to Michigan in 2021, the Buckeyes are the second best team in the country behind Alabama, but the West provides a lot more intrigue. Several teams have a win total between seven and nine wins, making it one of the most competitive divisions in college football this season.
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
Broncos vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Preseason Week 2 (Bills Keep Rolling)
A pair of AFC contenders masquerading as elite preseason teams square off in Week 2 of the preseason as the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos. Denver's defense was fantastic in limiting the Dallas Cowboys to seven points last week, though Broncos fans are still clamoring to see new quarterback Russell Wilson in action.
Alabama Crimson Tide Football Kickoff Must-Haves
College football is nearly back – and that means we’ll be watching the Alabama Crimson Tide on the field again soon. So now is the perfect time to gear up. In just a few short weeks, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be taking the field. Even though it still feels like it’s too far away, we’ve come a long way since January.
JD PicKell predicts Big 12 Championship participants, winner
Baylor won the Big 12 in 2021, defeating Oklahoma State in the conference championship game. But entering the 2022 season, a lot of teams across the Big 12 are undergoing major changes. Oklahoma finished third in the conference last year, but lost its top two quarterbacks and head coach. The...
Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason
On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
College football rankings: Preseason AP Top 25 has Alabama, Ohio State ahead of Georgia
It is college football rankings season, as Alabama beats out Ohio State and Georgia for the top spot in the Preseason AP Top 25 poll. As a surprise to absolutely no one, the Alabama Crimson Tide edge out the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs for the top spot in the most important college football rankings to date: The Preseason AP Top 25 poll.
Former Florida State quarterback commitment makes pledge to SEC program
The Seminoles don't have a signal-caller committed exiting the summer.
ESPN's Top 50 Newcomers List Populated With Strong Oklahoma Flavor
In all, 10 Sooners, former Sooners and almost Sooners make up 20 percent of the best new players in college football in 2022.
ESPN Plus Packages and Pricing – A Complete Breakdown of the ESPN Plus Monthly Plans
When it comes to sports, ESPN is one of the most trusted and popular names in the industry. And now
NFL・
Creating Chaos: Five SEC teams that could shake up the conference in 2022
Here are five under the radar teams that could alter the SEC standings significantly.
Ex-NFL star's brother in custody after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game
The brother of former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is in custody following the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game Saturday night, CBS Dallas reports. Police in Lancaster, Texas earlier said they identified Yaqub Salik Talib as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.
