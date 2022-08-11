ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Steelers QB will play best vs Seahawks

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
On Satuday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will finally get back to playing football when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s first preseason game. All eyes will be on the three-headed quarterback monster for the Steelers of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett.

This preseason will look very different than the past for the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin has said if the season started today Mitch Trubisky would be the starter but the position is far from settled. The coaches are likely to employ a more even distribution of reps.

Given how quickly teams sub out players in the first preseason game there will be some strange combinations out there, making it tough for the coaches to get a good look at all three.

But we want to hear from Steeler Nation, which Steelers quarterback will impres the most on Saturday? Cast your vote and make your prediction.

