Michigan State

WNEM

More clouds with rain chances this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more clouds along with the chance for some showers returning to the forecast. The good news is we don’t expect a washout this weekend, and the majority of any showers will stay on the light side. Temperatures this weekend stay below average...
ENVIRONMENT

