WNEM
Governor: State Emergency Operations Center activated to respond to water main break
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the State Emergency Operations Center had been activated to respond to an ongoing water main break at a Great Lakes Water Authority treatment center. Emergency Operations were activated at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday following multiple requests for resources. Officials said that...
WNEM
Governor declares state of emergency for several counties after water main break
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office declared a state of emergency for several counties Sunday morning following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The declaration covers Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties, which are being affected...
WNEM
More clouds with rain chances this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more clouds along with the chance for some showers returning to the forecast. The good news is we don’t expect a washout this weekend, and the majority of any showers will stay on the light side. Temperatures this weekend stay below average...
