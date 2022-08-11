ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

By Cheddar
 4 days ago
It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - Starz

Picked by Reporter Lawrence Banton The Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to
Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the fans' perspectives. Last season, we saw Kanan's introduction into the family business, him nearly toppling it all, and his mother's efforts to expand the trade. We know who Kanan turns out to be at the end of this all: a cold-hearted, ruthless murderer; and I imagine this season, the darkness seeps a little bit deeper into the naive and slightly innocent young Kanan. I'm going to enjoy watching him slowly turn to the other side. Earlier this week I spoke with Omar Epps , who plays Detective Malcolm Howard on the show, about the upcoming season, and my colleague Shannon LaNier spoke with Mekai Curtis, who plays Kanan, and Patina Miller, who plays his mom Raq
.

A League of Their Own - Prime Video

By Digital Editor Mike Nam In the summer of '92, some friends of mine and I went to see what would become one of my favorite baseball movies ever. A League of Their Own directed by the late, great Penny Marshall, delivered a funny, sweet, and moving period drama about the first all-women baseball league that formed when many of the men in the Major Leagues had gone off to serve in World War II. Now, adapted for a series format, Prime Video is bringing the story of the Rockford Peaches ballclub, starring D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), and Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), to streaming. Debuting this Friday, the show is looking to hit a home run with the eight-episode season.

Prey - Hulu

Picked by Reporter Alex Vuocolo In an inspired example of taking a fanboy's what-if scenario and turning it into an actual movie, Prey is about what would happen if the iconic alien hunter who first squared off with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987's Predator arrived in colonial-era America and went toe-to-toe with a Comanche warrior. As outlandish as that may sound, director Dan Trachtenberg (whose last film was 10 Cloverfield Lane ) and a cast of actual indigenous actors do the high-concept scenario proud. Don't let the fact that Prey
was unceremoniously dumped on Hulu — rather than given a proper theatrical release — fool you. This is a slick, pulse-pounding survival-horror flick in the tradition of the '80s classic that started it all.

King Richard - HBO Max, Hulu, Prime

Picked by Growth Associate Keara O’Driscoll The tennis community is getting ready for a big change as icon Serena Williams announced she is getting ready to “evolve away” from the sport . King Richard is the perfect depiction of her early beginnings, prefixing Serena's and her sister Venus' careers, and a demonstration of the strategic steps the Williams family took to make a name for themselves in the tennis world.

Throwback Pick

Ferris Bueller's Day Off - Netflix

Picked by Sr. News Editor Dina Ross It's the time of year boys and girls! Kids across the country are collectively groaning as they prepare to pack away their bathing suits and vacation gear and head back to school. And what better way to get into the back-to-school spirit than a viewing of Ferris Bueller's Day Off , which just arrives on Netflix? There's a young Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, and Jennifer Gray, among others, making the most of a cut day, galavanting through Chicago, in the way that only teens in a John Hughes classic could. Cue some Twist and Shout and let's enjoy some school year fun.

