Hawaii County, HI

OnlyFans model charged for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 'without justification' in April

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

An OnlyFans and social media model was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday and is being charged in the April death of her boyfriend, whom she admitted to police she stabbed.

Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old with two million followers on Instagram and goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Thursday.

The Hawaii County Police Department said she was arrested on the big island of Hawaii on Wednesday, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities used an warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Miami Police officers responded to a "domestic violence incident involving a stabbing" the night of April 3, according to an arrest warrant obtained by USA TODAY. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, suffering from a knife wound, with Clenney "cradling" him. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The county medical examiner said in an autopsy report that Obumseli, who worked in cryptocurrency, died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went three inches into his chest, piercing a major artery.

This photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Courtney Clenney. Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. AP

The warrant noted the couple had "multiple incidents of domestic violence from both sides" since they began their relationship in November 2020.

Officials said evidence shows Obumseli arrived at the apartment less than 30 minutes before the incident after getting the couple food. Clenney's mother told authorities she heard on the phone the couple arguing prior to incident, with Clenney yelling at Obumseli to leave the apartment, saying he was "lying."

Clenney told authorities she armed herself with a knife because Obumseli pushed her and thrown her to the floor.

She admitted to causing injuries, but gave "several inconsistent accounts" about what happened; police could not verify any injuries Clenney said she sustained, according to the warrant.

"While certainly not one-sided, the evidence shows there were prior incidents of (Clenney) being physically violent," the warrant reads. "In trying to explain her actions that day to the police, (Clenney) stated, 'I do not think that this was ... I don't know. I really don't know if this was justified at all.'"

Authorities concluded Clenney acted "without justification" in an "imminently dangerous act demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life."

Clenney's Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald he was "completely shocked" to learn of the arrest. He said Clenney was in Hawaii for rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, and maintains his client acted in self-defense and Obumseli's death was justified.

"We were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto told the outlet. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Clenney is being held at the East Hawai’i Detention Center pending her initial court appearance, scheduled for Thursday in Hilo District Court. She will eventually be extradited to Florida.

"The violent and toxic two-year relationship of these individuals did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence. No personal relationship should ever involve domestic violence. Make no mistake about it, domestic violence is a crime, and no one should tolerate it," Rundle said in a Thursday press conference.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnlyFans model charged for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 'without justification' in April

