Save up to 55% on iconic Coach purses, shoes and more while supplies last

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Save up to 55% on Coach purses, dresses, shoes and more. Reviewed/Coach

Step up your style game this August with markdowns on must-have Coach purses , watches, shoes and more. The cult-favorite designer is offering up tons of end-of-summer deals right now on chic and classic fashion finds to give your wardrobe a seasonal update.

For a limited time, Coach is dishing out up to 55% off select sale styles , including price cuts on bags, accessories, clothes and shoes. Plus, get free shipping with every order and save even more by entering your cellphone number to unlock $15 off your purchase of $150 or more.

Add a touch of sophistication to your everyday look by picking up the Coach Kira leather crossbody . The cute and compact purse features a detachable wrist and shoulder strap, a double zip closure and four convenient credit card slots. Usually priced at $195, the classic ivory crossbody can be yours today for just $87.50—a whopping 55% price cut.

Stay on-trend as you head out the door with the Coach Lowline low top sneaker in signature denim , down from $150 to $75 right now. Outfitted with a lace-up closure, cushioned insole and durable rubber outsole, these lightweight kicks can effortlessly take you from your daily errands to a casual night out in style.

Whether you want to stock your closet with end-of-summer styles or fall fashion pieces, Coach has all your shopping needs covered. Press add to cart on all the best Coach deals while supplies last.

The best deals at Coach

Score huge savings on Coach purses and accessories for a limited time. Reviewed/Coach

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to 55% on iconic Coach purses, shoes and more while supplies last

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

