Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Brad Pitt praises his 17-year-old daughter Zahara amid news she'll be attending Spelman College: 'I'm so proud of her'
Pitt said he thinks his daughter will "flourish even more" at the historically Black institution and gushed that she's "so smart."
Shania Twain Still Doesn’t Know Brad Pitt 25 Years After ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Shania Twain didn't know Brad Pitt when she referenced him in a hit song. And she still hasn't met him years later. She tells the story of the name drop.
Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Controversial Ana de Armas Casting as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Following the recent backlash over Ana de Armas portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Netlfix’s “Blonde,” Brad Pitt is speaking out about the casting decision of his upcoming produced film. While speaking about de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe in “Blonde,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, “She is...
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
SheKnows
Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has truly grown up before our eyes. In case you missed it, Jolie recently announced that Zahara will attend the historical Black liberal arts school named Spelman College in the fall. So we can imagine the Jolie-Pitt household is over the moon right now as they celebrate their amazing Zahara.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids
A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shared many sweet moments with their six children both before and after their 2016 split. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he […]
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Jamie Foxx Shares How He Convinced Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Retirement
Watch: Day Shift Star Jamie Foxx Wants a Selfie With THIS Celebrity. When it came to convincing Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, co-star Jamie Foxx approached it with some good old-fashioned begging. "We just begged and pleased on my knees,...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
The Rock Asked For Black Adam to Be Removed From ‘Shazam’
Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the character of Black Adam for a very long time. There are articles in the ScreenCrush archive going back to 2014, where The Rock was “confirmed” to appear in the first Shazam. But by 2017, it was decided to give the character his own movie, instead of including him as the antagonist in Shazam!
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie is 'holding it together' for Zahara's college move-in day
Angelina Jolie was feeling all the emotions she moved her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, into her Spelman College dorm room on Wednesday. “I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie, 47, told vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, in a video posted to his Instagram.
Martin Scorsese to Direct Leonardo DiCaprio Again in New Apple Film
To date Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have collaborated on five movies with a sixth currently in production. The ones you’ve seen already are Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The sixth, Killers of the Flower Moon, was recently film and is now being edited.
First ‘Joker 2’ Teaser Confirms Lady Gaga’s Role
Joker was an improbable blockbuster; a Batman movie without Batman in it, an R-rated superhero film without a superhero (unless you count the deranged man dressed like a clown), and a grim character study of Batman’s most notorious arch-enemy with very little action or comic-book tomfoolery. Despite all of that, the movie went on to gross over $1 billion and won several Oscars, including one for its star Joaquin Phoenix.
Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For ‘Aquaman 2’
Just last week, Jason Momoa revealed in an Instagram post that Ben Affleck’s Batman would make an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The news came as a surprise, particularly because Affleck had publicly stated he was done with “IP movies” and because it seemed like two different men had already replaced him as Batman: Robert Pattinson, who starred in this spring’s The Batman, and Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is scheduled to return in the upcoming movie of The Flash.
Harper's Bazaar
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands on Parisian Date Night
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their honeymoon in Paris after surprising everyone by saying "I do" over the weekend. The two were spotted enjoying a date night yesterday in the French city, accompanied by their children. The blended family was pictured leaving a restaurant looking happy. Lopez...
TMZ.com
'Batman' Stuntman Dave Lea Dead at 67
Dave Lea, Michael Keaton's stunt double in one of the most successful runs of the "Batman" franchise, has died. A source close to Dave tells TMZ ... the longtime Hollywood stuntman died as a result of cancer. Dave passed Saturday at 5:55 PM surrounded by loved ones ... a statement posted to his page calls him "a fighter to the end."
Couple Who Waited With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck To Get Married In Vegas Recall Their Experience With The A-Listers
When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ran off to Vegas to get married, they met other couples who had done the same. Millions of people get married in Las Vegas and over the weekend a couple of major names added theirs to that list when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit sin city and got married in a very small ceremony. While Affleck and Lopez could have painted the town red and done it all in celebrity style, they instead decided to do things simply. And just like everybody else, and so they found themselves waiting for a marriage license along with a few other couples, and one of them is now speaking out.
ScreenCrush
