When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ran off to Vegas to get married, they met other couples who had done the same. Millions of people get married in Las Vegas and over the weekend a couple of major names added theirs to that list when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit sin city and got married in a very small ceremony. While Affleck and Lopez could have painted the town red and done it all in celebrity style, they instead decided to do things simply. And just like everybody else, and so they found themselves waiting for a marriage license along with a few other couples, and one of them is now speaking out.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 25 DAYS AGO