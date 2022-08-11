DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A temporary display on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps has officially opened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The traveling art exhibition Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, will be on view in the museum's Cold War Gallery through December 17.

DAYTON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO