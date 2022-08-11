ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Meet Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo chooses name for baby hippo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He officially has a name!. The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday morning the name of the newest baby hippo. Meet Fritz, Fiona's brother. The zoo received over 200,000 votes and 56% chose Fritz over Ferguson. Last week fans had the chance to vote between the two...
CINCINNATI, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Soccer tournament played in honor of 15-year-old killed during a game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Soccer players and community members came together to honor their teammate and friend who lost his life while playing in a soccer game. 15-year-old Issa Jeylani was shot and killed on July 22nd in Franklin Township. Neighborhood Athletics, a non-profit organization, set up the Issa...
FRANKLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

National Museum of the USAF hosting Marine Corps Art Exhibit

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A temporary display on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps has officially opened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The traveling art exhibition Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, will be on view in the museum's Cold War Gallery through December 17.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati, OH

