Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
mocoshow.com
Giant Donates $6,000 During Grand Opening Celebration of Newest MoCo Store
Earlier this month, Giant Food celebrated the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 12028 Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring (Calverton). The doors officially opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 5th and the company touts 100 new jobs to the Silver Spring community and comes following a season of grand re-openings at three additional Giant Food stores across Maryland and Virginia. During the Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony, Giant Food president Ira Kress joined the Wizards and Capitals’ mascots, MoCo Councilmember Tom Hucker, WTOP sports anchor Dave Johnson in presenting $3,000 checks to Manna Food Center and Impact Silver Spring. The new store replaces the Giant store located at 11701 Beltsville Drive in Beltsville.
WJLA
DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Creole House Now Open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. Menu items include Catfish & Grits, Garlic Butter Clams, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Oysters, Rib Eye, and Seafood Po Boy. According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, “Downtown Silver Spring, are you ready for the heat? Miss Toyas Creole House is finally open. It’s time for some great southern creole food, incredible drinks, friendly vibes, and a good time. Who’s ready? Miss Toyas is finally here. Let’s eat.”
ffxnow.com
Expanded W&OD Trail, Occoquan adventure center and more planned for Fairfax County
Within the next decade, Fairfax County could see pedestrians and bicyclists split up along its stretch of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, among other potential changes at its regional parks. In a new, five-year strategic plan released last Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma Mediterranean Grill to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is expanding from Frederick to Montgomery County. Their new location will be in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. All meats served at Greek Aroma are halal. They will compete with Cava and Grill Kabob in the food court at the mall.
vivatysons.com
Late Summer 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide
Set on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area. Reservations are strongly recommended.
mocoshow.com
Mandalay in Silver Spring Holds Grand Reopening
Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which recently reopened for business at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring is holding an official “Grand Re-Opening Celebration” on August 13 and 14. The celebration will include a $30 buffet with both lunch and dinner seating options. The restaurant posted the following message on their Facebook page:
ffxnow.com
Capital One Hall revives ‘Broadway in Tysons’ for new season
By this time next year, Anastasia, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan will all have graced the stage at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road). As its inaugural season draws to a close, the Tysons performing arts venue is starting to fill in the schedule for year two. Among the highlights will be the return of its musical theater-focused “Broadway in Tysons” series, which kicked off last October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernvirginiamag.com
From Hot Air Balloons to Local Art, These Are the Top Hobby Festivals in Northern Virginia
No matter what you do in your free time, there is sure to be a festival surrounding your favorite passions. From days dedicated to furry friends and cosplay at its finest to flying high among the clouds, there’s a festival for just about everything here in NoVA. Festival of...
mocoshow.com
International Food & Craft Festival Takes Place Sunday, August 14, in Silver Spring
The International Food & Craft Festival takes place today, August 14, from 1-7pm at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Silver Spring. The event will feature arts & crafts, food vendors, performances, music and entertainment. The event is run by Chic Events DC, who produce multiple arts and crafts events, fashion shows, arts exhibitions and more in the Washington DC metro area.
themunchonline.com
2030 North Capitol Street NW
4 bedroom - Great NW DC location - Make your home in this spacious 4 bedroom duplex in NW DC. This unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Tenant pays gas and electric. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2030 N Capitol...
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Screened porch and deck, 10 foot ceilings, butler panty. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Mansoora Dar – Keller Williams Realty) 1033 Founders Ridge Lane, McLean. 5 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Theater...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip National Landing: 5 Must Stops!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to NATIONAL LANDING! Located in Arlington County - NATIONAL LANDING is one of the area's fastest growing neighborhoods! Come and visit a vibrant and growing urban center where you can live, work and play – all in the heart of the Washington, D.C. region!
themunchonline.com
401 13th Street NE #210
Awesome location - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Capitol Hill fully upgraded - Capitol Hill community near Eastern Market and Lincoln Park. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath luxury condominium features 9 ft ceilings, stainless appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood flooring & washer dryer in unit. Secured entrance, two story lobby, 1 reserved garage parking space available, storage cage available for tenant(s) use, 3200 sq ft roof deck for entertainment and sightseeing, elevators & rear courtyard for BBQing and relaxation. Moments to bike trail and the best DC living has to offer. Move in fee $250.00. This is a no pet property (dogs or cats).
mocoshow.com
Firepan Korean BBQ Scheduled to Open Next Month
Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website. That date was recently changed to Mid-September, according to the website (previously reported by Source of the Spring).
ffxnow.com
Herndon’s Sunset Business Park could get a new look
Rebranding could be on the horizon for Sunset Business Park in the Town of Herndon. The property owners of one-story buildings with fading maroon facades are exploring the possibility of rebranding and renovating some areas of the park. Sunset Business Park is home to many locally-owned hidden gems like N’Used,...
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
Universoul Circus Is Back in the DMV for Its 29th Season
Death defying dirt bike stunts wow the crowdMatthew Koehler. I walked into a packed house at the Big Tent down at National Harbor to loud, boisterous music while several camels pranced around the ring, then a mini pony. The soundtrack for the night was a mixture of hip hop, jazz, soul, and gospel. Over the course of the night, I saw everything from intense feats of strength and balance, to comedy (be wary of the whistling comedian!), to an allegedly never-done-before triple flip on a human-held balance beam, to death defying stunts that had me asking, "Really though, what if they do fall?" (There were no nets but no one fell.)
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
fox5dc.com
Vandals target St. Anthony Catholic School in DC; school officials call destruction a hate crime
WASHINGTON - A Catholic school in Northeast D.C. is raising money to help repair the damage caused when vandals destroyed several concrete structures including a statute of the school's namesake. St. Anthony Catholic School posted photos online Sunday of the damage they said recently occurred. The school said three playground...
Comments / 0