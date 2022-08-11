ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

PA teen dies in woodchipper accident

By Talia Naquin
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The death of a teen who died following a woodchipper accident is under investigation.

It happened in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on August 9.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, they responded to the scene and found a 17-year-old boy who had been critically injured. The teen, identified as Isaiah Bedocs, died at the hospital.

According to WPVI , part of the boy’s shirt got caught in the woodchipper and he was partly pulled into the machine while he was working.

Bedocs died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

