$2.5K Cash Reward For Clues After 11 Pride Flags Damaged, Stolen In Hunterdon County

Pride flag Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pajulle

Authorities are offering a hefty cash reward for clues leading to an arrest after 11 pride flags were reported stolen or damaged in Hunterdon County.

The LGBTQ+ pride flags were stolen from homes throughout Frenchtown Borough between Sunday, August 7, and Monday, August 8, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

The incidents seem primarily isolated between 4th through 6th Streets, according to a post on the borough’s Facebook page.

Hunterdon County CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the Frenchtown Police Department at 908-996-4820.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-321-0010 or going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com.

