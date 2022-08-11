ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladd-Peebles, MCPSS working on bringing football games back to stadium

By Brett Greenberg, Dana Winter
 4 days ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — High school football could return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season, according to stadium officials. Ladd-Peebles Board chair Ann Davis said The Mobile City Council has asked the stadium to “host some of the high school games this Fall.”

The stadium is in the process of working on a contract with Mobile County Public School System and officials plan to meet with district administration sometime next week to “discuss the specifics,” according to Davis.

Mystery sailboat washes ashore in Fort Morgan, 2 seen jumping out, swimming ashore

A Mobile County Public School official said the district is in talks with Ladd-Peebles officials but nothing has been finalized. The MCPSS spokesperson said the district will do whatever is best for students. A spokesperson previously told WKRG they “are finalizing [the] football schedules and will release them soon.”

Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson said his office is “delighted to see Ladd Board and the leadership of MCPSS could come together on an agreement to host football games this fall for our local high schools.”

Mobile County Public Schools pulled high school football games from the stadium after f ive people were shot at a Williamson-Vigor game on Oct. 15 . Hezekiah Belfon was later arrested and charged in that shooting . Belfon is currently being held in jail without bond and faces five counts of attempted murder.

The Williamson-Vigor game shooting was not the first case of gun violence at Ladd-Peebles. In 2019, nine people were injured at a game between Williamson and LeFlore .

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

