mocoshow.com
MCPS Offering Financial Hiring Incentive to Recruit Special Education Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has reached an agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) to provide a $2,750 financial incentive to special education teachers who are hired for the 2022-2023 school year. “We are happy to be able to offer this incentive to help fill these critical positions,”...
Bay Net
Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. “I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!”...
Bay Net
Calvert Commissioners Presents CCPS Teacher Of The Year Award
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Rachael Ulmer this year’s Calvert County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award. Rachael has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for five years as an English Language Arts teacher at Huntingtown High School.
Prince George's County Schools return to mandatory mask policy ahead of the school year
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Schools (PGCPS) are requiring masks again starting Aug. 15, citing the spread of COVID-19, according to the district. The school district said Friday that masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.5. The county health department recommended the decision, according to PGCPS.
Bay Net
Montgomery County Delays Election Certification After Finding Over 100 New Ballots
Montgomery County’s Acting Election Director, Alysoun McLaughlin, on Thursday night released the following statement:. “Our precertification audit identified additional provisional ballots to be counted and the Board of Elections will be unable to certify the election as scheduled at its meeting tomorrow afternoon.”. “Before asking the Board to certify...
Fairfax Times
FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases
As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
Election certification delayed in Montgomery County, 102 provisional ballots still uncounted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A very close primary race in Montgomery County may come down to approximately 100 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The county had planned to begin the election certification process for the Democratic primary for County Executive on Friday, but was forced to delay the certification after an error involving missing and unopened ballot envelopes.
Bay Net
Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
mocoshow.com
School Supplies Will Be Available Free at ‘Back to School Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fairland Recreational Park
Students in need of school supplies can get free items on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the “Back to School Giveaway” at Fairland Recreational Park in Fairland. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is open to all. Among the items to be distributed are backpacks, notebooks and pencils. In...
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich’s lead over Blair cut to 35 votes after review of provisional ballots found this week
This story was updated at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022, to include the fact that the vote was certified. Incumbent Marc Elrich’s lead over Potomac businessman David Blair was cut to 35 votes in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive after Saturday’s review of 102 provisional ballots that were found this week.
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
Bay Net
Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Aug. 22-26
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
COVID-19: Students, Staff In Prince George's County To Be Required To Mask Up For New Year
Students and staff members preparing to return to the classroom in Prince George's County will be required to mask up as the district contends with the latest wave of new COVID-19 cases. District officials announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that they are updating the mask requirements in all schools and...
Bay Net
Joseph Harry Norris IV
Joseph Harry Norris IV, “Jay”, 43, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on July 29, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on June 21, 1979, he was the son of Joseph Harry Norris III of Leonardtown, MD and the late Jannette Norris. Jay is survived by his sisters, Kelly Loveless of Loveville, MD and Kristin Caton of Leonardtown, MD.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County event focuses on educating Black women about healthy births
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Every baby deserves to be born healthy. That was the message at the "Right from the Start" event held Saturday morning at the White Oak Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring. The event put together by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services focused on education when it comes to reducing health disparities faced by Black mothers, especially those of child bearing age.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Washington Examiner
DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied
Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
fox5dc.com
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
