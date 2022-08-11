ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Bay Net

Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. “I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!”...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Commissioners Presents CCPS Teacher Of The Year Award

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Rachael Ulmer this year’s Calvert County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award. Rachael has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for five years as an English Language Arts teacher at Huntingtown High School.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Prince George's County Schools return to mandatory mask policy ahead of the school year

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Schools (PGCPS) are requiring masks again starting Aug. 15, citing the spread of COVID-19, according to the district. The school district said Friday that masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.5. The county health department recommended the decision, according to PGCPS.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Montgomery County Delays Election Certification After Finding Over 100 New Ballots

Montgomery County’s Acting Election Director, Alysoun McLaughlin, on Thursday night released the following statement:. “Our precertification audit identified additional provisional ballots to be counted and the Board of Elections will be unable to certify the election as scheduled at its meeting tomorrow afternoon.”. “Before asking the Board to certify...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases

As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Election certification delayed in Montgomery County, 102 provisional ballots still uncounted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A very close primary race in Montgomery County may come down to approximately 100 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The county had planned to begin the election certification process for the Democratic primary for County Executive on Friday, but was forced to delay the certification after an error involving missing and unopened ballot envelopes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

Back to School News for Prince William County

Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Aug. 22-26

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Joseph Harry Norris IV

Joseph Harry Norris IV, “Jay”, 43, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on July 29, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on June 21, 1979, he was the son of Joseph Harry Norris III of Leonardtown, MD and the late Jannette Norris. Jay is survived by his sisters, Kelly Loveless of Loveville, MD and Kristin Caton of Leonardtown, MD.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County event focuses on educating Black women about healthy births

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Every baby deserves to be born healthy. That was the message at the "Right from the Start" event held Saturday morning at the White Oak Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring. The event put together by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services focused on education when it comes to reducing health disparities faced by Black mothers, especially those of child bearing age.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied

Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Boeing holds job fair in DC region

ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
HERNDON, VA

