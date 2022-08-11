Two men were injured in an overnight shooting on Burlington’s Main Street, police said. Burlington police responded to reports of gunfire between Church Street and St. Paul Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said in a press release. Officers at the scene found the two victims, “each of whom had been struck by gunfire,” he said.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO