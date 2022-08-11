Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Police searching for missing Richford man
Vermont State Police asked for help on Sunday in finding a man from Richford who’d been missing for more than 24 hours. Kenneth Cameron, 35, was last seen at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue in Richford. Family members reported him missing shortly after 12:30 p.m Sunday. Cameron...
WCAX
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in memory, Burlington’s downtown was blanketed by state troopers Saturday night. The troopers were called in to back up and assist the short-staffed Burlington Police. The troopers are part of the state police “Critical Action Team.” They worked on foot patrol,...
Burlington Police Officer Shoots, Wounds Man in Old North End
A Burlington police officer shot and wounded a man in the city's Old North End on Saturday afternoon. Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which happened at about 3 p.m. on Manhattan Drive, according to a press release. State police say the man was being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center for injuries that were thought not to be life-threatening.
Authorities ID Burlington officer, man shot Saturday
Sgt. Simon Bombard, 30, has been placed on administrative leave while state police investigate the shooting.
WCAX
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Video of the incident just after 3 p.m. shows officers with Burlington Police respond for calls of shots fired. According to Vermont State Police, this is an officer involved shooting, where one person was struck. The subject was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
New Details Emerge in Manhattan Drive Police Shooting
The man shot and wounded by Burlington police on Saturday was a 20-year-old resident who was armed with a knife and had talked about ending his own life, according to Vermont State Police. In a statement on Sunday morning, state police — the agency investigating the shooting — also said...
Corinth woman tried twice to run over partner: Police
Kelsey Farias, 21, is due in court Monday on charges that include three counts of aggravated domestic assault.
mynbc5.com
Burlingtonians should expect heavy police presence downtown Saturday night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — People out in Burlington on Saturday night will notice a heavier police presence downtown. Vermont State Police, or VSP, is assisting Burlington police by patrolling the downtown area. VSP said acting Burlington police Chief Jon Murad made a written request to the agency, asking for assistance,...
VTDigger
2 injured in Burlington shooting on Main Street
Two men were injured in an overnight shooting on Burlington’s Main Street, police said. Burlington police responded to reports of gunfire between Church Street and St. Paul Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said in a press release. Officers at the scene found the two victims, “each of whom had been struck by gunfire,” he said.
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Over three thousand people come each year from all over to see the show. Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers. Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Friday Night Sports. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police investigate crash and suspected shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a gunfire incident and car crash in the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza. Police say when they arrived on scene Thursday around 9:30 p.m., they found an 18-year-old man who had crashed into a utility pole at the exit of the plaza and had a gunshot wound to the torso.
VTDigger
Police investigating gunshot injury, crash at Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza
The Burlington Police Department is investigating what it said appears to be a gunfire incident outside a shopping mall on Thursday night. In response to calls for help around 9:30 p.m., Burlington police found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole at the exit of the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said in a press release.
Vermont sheriff’s captain investigated for kicking detainee in groin
ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A sheriff’s office captain who is campaigning to become sheriff is under investigation for kicking a man who was in custody. Capt. John Grismore, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. According to a video of the incident...
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
WCAX
New York State Police investigating a drowning in Altona
ALTONA, NY. (WCAX) - A New York man is dead after drowning in an Altona, NY lake Friday. New York State Police say is happened around 10:45 a.m. at Miner Lake. They say they found 60 year-old Donald Perry, of Ganienken Community in Altona in the water near his kayak.
WCAX
Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families. But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive. You can...
mynbc5.com
Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode
RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
WCAX
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
