Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
Sources: Brady’s Training Camp Absence Not a Family Emergency
He won’t be back until after Aug. 20.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick calls out Giants after opening preseason loss
The New England Patriots fell to the New York Giants in their preseason opener on Thursday. However, it wasn’t the loss that irked Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick was clearly frustrated with the amount of pressure the Giants put on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe went 19-for-32 with 205 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a sack.
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
Rival players praise Patriots LB Matthew Judon in NFL 100 Players special
NFL Network's yearly top 100 players program aired Sunday night, and most of the conversation from a New England Patriots perspective involved Mac Jones. The former University of Alabama quarterback made the list at No. 85 following an impressive rookie season during which he led the Patriots back to the playoffs. Jones was ranked ahead of other quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, which didn't sit well with some people.
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys
Antonio Brown thinks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.
Falcons' Drake London (knee) exits preseason game early
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London left Friday's preseason game early with a knee injury. London caught a 24-yard pass during the first quarter of Friday's clash with the Detroit Lions. On that catch he suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. London was seen walking around on the sidelines and initial reactions don't believe that the injury is serious. Expect more information to be made available next week.
The New York Giants' $72 Million Dilemma
The Giants are paying receiver Kenny Golladay like a top-shelf receiver. But given his lack of production commensurate with his contract, is the team developing a case of buyer's remorse?
Royals position Kyle Isbel in right field on Friday night
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel will man right field after Nate Eaton was rested at home versus Dodgers' right-hander Tony Gonsolin. numberFire's models project Isbel to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
George Pickens shining at Steelers camp
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been a "star" throughout training camp, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Pickens was limited to just 24 games in college, but he he has an elite 97th-percentile breakout age of 18.5, according to PlayerProfiler. The No. 52 overall pick from this year's draft, Pickens is expected to immediately step in as the Steelers' third wide receiver behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, but Kaboly indicates that the rookie might even be able to usurp Claypool for the second spot behind Johnson. The primary competition behind Pickens is fourth-round pick Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller.
Cowboys SCOOP: Tyron Smith 'Limping' - Injury Update
Smith did indeed get "dinged'' in a way that caused him to move toward trainers during the workout.
Miles Sanders regressing as pass-catcher for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has regressed as a pass-catcher since his rookie season, writes Bo Wulf of The Athletic. Wulf says Sanders has continued "to fight the ball at times" as a pass-catcher at training camp. "If anything is going to limit Sanders’ workload, it’s his receiving ability, which has regressed since a standout rookie year." In terms of rushing the football, Wulf believes Sanders might be headed for a "monster year," but it sounds like Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott could take away some playing time when the Eagles are in throwing situations.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
