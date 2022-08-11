Pittsburgh Steelers second-round rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been a "star" throughout training camp, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Pickens was limited to just 24 games in college, but he he has an elite 97th-percentile breakout age of 18.5, according to PlayerProfiler. The No. 52 overall pick from this year's draft, Pickens is expected to immediately step in as the Steelers' third wide receiver behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, but Kaboly indicates that the rookie might even be able to usurp Claypool for the second spot behind Johnson. The primary competition behind Pickens is fourth-round pick Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller.

