Update regarding the Gloucester County gas leak
The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
Could take "couple days" to remove tanker responsible for foul odor in Gloucester County
EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- East Greenwich Township's police chief said it could "take a couple days" before the tanker responsible for releasing a foul odor across the region can be removed from a truck stop. The tanker began releasing the odor Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop off I-295 and Bentley Road. The foul odor, a gas being released from the tanker's pressure valve, has led to people, some as far as 50 miles away, reporting symptoms of headaches, sore throats and nausea. Environmental experts said people are not inhaling the hazardous chemical in the tanker, known as Lubrizol-1389; rather,...
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
Detour At Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township, NJ For 3 Weeks
Atlantic County government is providing advanced notice about a road detour that will be in effect at Bargaintown/Fire Roads in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for an extended period of time. The detour will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and is projected to remain in effect for approximately 3...
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Drugs and Murder: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged for Homicide on New Years Day, 2019
Authorities say a 32-year-old man, who is already serving a lengthy prison sentence on drug-related charges, has now been charged in connection to a 2019 New Year's Day homicide in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on January 1, 2019, the Atlantic City Police Department was called...
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EHT, NJ Woman Delivers Baby on Garden State Parkway
A South Jersey couple had a little more excitement than they bargained for last weekend when they got stuck in traffic and ended up having their baby on the center median of the Garden State Parkway. It was midday on Sunday, Aug 7 when Megan Popp realized she was going...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Gets Big Jail Time for Drug Distribution Offenses
A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses. Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,. One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and...
midjersey.news
August 11, 2022
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
70and73.com
Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.
Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Try to ID Alleged Assault Suspect
Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
Fire Displaces Family in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A family was displaced Tuesday morning by a house fire in...
Why Are So Many Amazon Workers in New Jersey Dying on the Job?
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross called for The Occupational Health and Safety...
