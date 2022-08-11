ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cherry Hill Sun

Update regarding the Gloucester County gas leak

The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Could take "couple days" to remove tanker responsible for foul odor in Gloucester County

EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- East Greenwich Township's police chief said it could "take a couple days" before the tanker responsible for releasing a foul odor across the region can be removed from a truck stop. The tanker began releasing the odor Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop off I-295 and Bentley Road. The foul odor, a gas being released from the tanker's pressure valve, has led to people, some as far as 50 miles away, reporting symptoms of headaches, sore throats and nausea. Environmental experts said people are not inhaling the hazardous chemical in the tanker, known as Lubrizol-1389; rather,...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Gloucester County, NJ
Accidents
City
Paulsboro, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Business Industry#Accident#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Lubrizol#Transchem Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
midjersey.news

August 11, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
TRENTON, NJ
70and73.com

Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.

Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy