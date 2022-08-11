ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula woman sentenced on drug trafficking charges

By MTN News
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine has been sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

The government alleged in court documents that in September 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Graff’s residence and recovered meth, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money.

Investigators learned from a witness that from January 2021 to September 2021, Graff distributed one to two ounces of meth per day and was seen in possession of approximately a half-pound to one pound of meth.

Another witness told investigators about buying large quantities of meth and heroin from Graff and purchased approximately one ounce of meth every day from Graff and one of Graff’s associates for more than a year.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

