New medical facility for teen girls in San Marcos

San Marcos (KGTV)- A new medical facility in San Marcos is helping teen girls impacted by neglect and abuse. The TrueCare and Lennar Foundation Health Center opened its doors Thursday morning.

It’s located on the campus of Casa De Amparo, which is a treatment and residential facility for girls. The organization works with teen girls ages 12 to 18 who have been removed from their homes. Casa de Amparo means “house of protection.” It offers a range of programs that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships.

“Having a facility that they can trust will make all the world of difference for them,” says CEO Mike Barnett.

The 600-square-foot building sits near the residential cottages. The center has a medical exam room, a mini lab, and office space.

“We can actually do everything that we can do in a regular office,” says Dr. Tina Fallon, who will be working with some of the young ladies.

Local leaders came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to officially open the medical facility.

A physician and medical assistant will be on-site for a set number of hours each month to provide care. Dr. Fallon says they will only move at the pace the patient is comfortable with.

“Really gaining their trust, allowing them to make the decision if they want to come or not and keeping a really close relationship.”