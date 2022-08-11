ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ferragamo Looks to Bolster Digital Business With New Farfetch Partnership

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odAK5_0hDhFOkX00

Salvatore Ferragamo is working to further its digital capabilities with a new global strategic partnership with Farfetch.

According to a press release, the new partnership will involve leveraging Farfetch’s global audience reach to strengthen Ferragamo’s presence on the shopping platform’s marketplace. Fafetch stated that it will also help the Italian luxury brand deliver engaging digital experiences for a younger and global audience with the help of its media solutions division.

“Ferragamo has a wonderful heritage of creativity and craftsmanship and I am hugely excited about the opportunity to take it to a unique new audience globally,” José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO of Farfetch, said in a statement. “Ferragamo’s outstanding product and creativity, coupled with our marketing capabilities and innovative digital experiences will captivate that audience while our media and technology platform capabilities power Ferragamo’s digital ecosystem.”

Salvatore Ferragamo CEO Marco Gobbetti added: “Farfetch is the leading digital platform in luxury fashion and represents the ideal partner to further boost Ferragamo’s omnichannel innovation, fueling our plans to reach new, younger audiences and accelerate our growth.”

This new move by Gobbetti comes months after he laid out an ambitious plan that sees Ferragamo aiming to double revenues in four to five years and to double marketing and communication spending as a percentage of revenues beginning in 2023. According to Gobbetti, this plan will lead to a cumulative investment of 400 million euros in the 2023-to-2026 period focused on store renovations, technology and supply chain.

“The company has under-invested in the past few years, and it will be key to massively step up our investments,” said Gobbetti during the company’s first quarter earnings call with analysts in May. “The boldness of the plan [lies in the fact that] we don’t have to rebuild the brand but accelerate its growth.”

One of Ferragamo’s most recent investments is its recently opened SoHo store in New York City. Located at 63 Greene Street, the 2,600 square foot store features a new concept focused on accessories and footwear – with an infusion of two tech elements including an NFT installation and a custom hologram sneaker program which gives guests the chance to design a completely personalized version of Ferragamo’s latest unisex style, the 6R3ENE.

At the same time, Farfetch is working to expand its reach in the luxury fashion world. In May, the UK-based online shopping platform closed a new minority common equity investment of $200 million in Neiman Marcus Group (NMG).

Farfetch previously announced that its investment in NMG would be used to further accelerate growth and innovation in the Texas-based retailer’s technology and digital capabilities. The company’s initial focus will be on re-platforming the Bergdorf Goodman website and mobile app in order to “expand its global capabilities and services,” the retailer said.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Majority of Secondhand Shoppers Buy Mid-Priced Brands, According to Recurate’s First Resale Report

Re-commerce and circular fashion-tech company Recurate has released its first resale report — and a key insight shows that 74% of people across all major markets, ages, genders and socioeconomic status shop resale. Of those who participated in the survey, mid-priced brands – which to Recurate include companies like Lululemon, Nike, Levi’s and J.Crew – were the most popular ones to shop with 64% of consumers buying secondhand items from this pricepoint. Fast fashion companies came in second, with 40% of shoppers, followed by luxury and designer brands coming in at 28% of consumers buying secondhand at the higher end. The report also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ground Up Adds Zappos as Latest Retail Partner for Its Character Shoes

Just weeks after launching its first line with Kids Foot Locker, New York-based licensing company Ground Up International has added another major name to it retail roster: Zappos.com. This week, Ground Up unveiled a 22-style collection on the e-commerce site, consisting of shoes for adults and kids that feature many of most popular characters from The Walt Disney Co. family. Naturally, the lineup includes Mickey Mouse and the Disney Princesses. Representing the Pixar universe are Lightning McQueen from “Cars” and the whole cast of “Toy Story 4,” including Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Bo Peep. Fans of “Star Wars” and “The Mandalorian,” meanwhile, will...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Why Nike Is Closing Offices Around the World Next Week

Nike is again closing its global offices next week to encourage employee well-being, a move the company first announced in May. “If you’re looking for me next week, I’ll be enjoying some much-welcomed R&R and sunshine with my family. Our global offices will be closed for Well-Being Week — which is quickly becoming one of my favorite Nike traditions,” Nike Inc. EVP, chief human resources officer Monique Matheson wrote on her LinkedIn account today. She continued, “Because everyone was away at the same time, teammates said they could unplug — really unplug, without worrying about what was happening back at...
BUSINESS
fashionweekdaily.com

Come Together: Jewelry brand founder Michael Saiger on his latest collaboration with style savant Everett Williams

Men’s jewelry is having a moment. And one of the biggest players in the space is Michael Saiger, the founder of Miansai, a global brand known for its elevated take on everyday jewelry pieces. Here, Saiger discusses Miansai’s future innovations, including working with Everett Williams, one of today’s most creative souls, to offer a fresh, reimagined perspective on jewelry design.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Essence

Nordstrom’s New Concepts Launches Concept018: Virgil Abloh Securities

Discover the new collections – including exclusive capsules designed by Off-White, Pyrex, Denim Tears and more. New Concepts at Nordstrom, the platform built to discover what is next and best in fashion through partnerships with the world’s most exciting brands, just launched its latest project – Concept018: Virgil Abloh Securities. What was originally birthed in a WhatsApp inbox, like many of Virgil Abloh’s innovations and collaborations, has now come to fruition. Virgil Abloh Securities is an Abloh-founded estate that intends to uphold and maintain Abloh’s approach and ethos for the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA
The Independent

Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bloomingdale’s: Everything You Need to Know About Its 150th Anniversary Celebrations

Legendary New York-based department store Bloomingdale’s is turning 150 this year. And starting this September during New York Fashion Week, the retailer will kick-off its milestone celebration with exclusive product collaborations, consumer experiences, pop-ups, special events across the country, and more, Bloomingdale’s said in a statement. Billed as “a celebration like no other,” the festivities will continue into the holiday season with special programming at select stores including the 59th Street flagship in NYC, and select stores including South Coast Plaza, North Michigan Avenue, Valley Fair, and Chestnut Hill. “This significant milestone represents a unique moment in Bloomingdale’s rich history to not only...
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Italian
WWD

Hilfiger Partners With ThredUp to Launch Resale Program in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger is getting into the resale game. Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., and ThredUp, one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories, are teaming up to introduce a new 360-resale program that will allow U.S.-based consumers the chance to clean out their closets and shop secondhand.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020 The program is enabled by ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, which delivers scalable customizable resale experiences on behalf of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

ThredUp Exec Says Resale Might Be Good for First-Market Fashion

Click here to read the full article. It began as a marketplace for shoppers to sell pre-owned apparel to their peers, but ThredUp sees Resale as a Service (RaaS) as the next frontier for its business. At the Sourcing at Magic trade show in Las Vegas this week, ThredUp senior director of client success Tanya Brinich said that RaaS—“basically, a white label platform for brands that they can plug into and offer a resale experience for their customers”—has become a white-hot space within the secondhand market. Shoppers can purchase items directly through brand-managed “shops” that form a sales channel for used...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Puma Taps Cara Delevingne and Others for ‘Conference of the People’ to Address Industry-Wide Sustainability Challenges

Click here to read the full article. Puma will address the fashion industry’s pressing sustainability challenges at a conference in London next month, and has tapped multihyphenate Cara Delevingne to help. The sportswear powerhouse will host “Conference of the People” on Sept. 6 in London, a one-day event that Puma said in a statement “will discuss solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges.” Further explaining the intent of the event, Puma said in a statement that it hopes to “give the young generation a voice when it comes to making decisions today that will shape their future.”  Aside from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Vans Drops Its Sustainable UltraRange VR3 + More

Aug. 11, 2022: Vans has revealed what it is calling its “next step on a journey to sustainable footwear” with the UltraRange VR3. Vans said it followed its strict materials guidelines with the UltraRange VR3, which includes one or a combination of regenerative, responsibly sourced renewable and recycled materials that make up at least 30% of the shoe. What’s more, Vans said it partnered with surfboard shaper Pepe Rivas “to understand his approach using reclaimed materials such as leftover foam scraps that occur from the initial surfboard shaping process.” The UltraRange VR3 features EcoCush midsoles made of at least 50% biobased EVA foam partially derived from...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
Business Insider

The wealthy are splurging on Ferraris, Gucci handbags, and expensive Champagne, while McDonald's customers can't afford combo meals

Rich people are more insulated from inflation, which means they're still shopping for luxury goods. Luxury companies like LVMH, Kering, Ferrari, and Hermès are reaping the benefits. Still, some worry that the Ukraine war, China lockdowns, or recession could hurt their bottom line. As inflation continues to squeeze consumers...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Inside Tradeblock’s Mission to Make Sneaker Trading More Accessible

Click here to read the full article. Tradeblock has hit a new milestone. In July, the barter-based sneaker trading marketplace reported it reached 1 million shoes available on the platform. What’s more, Jordan Brand came out on top as the platform’s most traded shoes in July. Jordan Brand’s Military Black 4s came in as the month’s most traded sneaker, followed by the brand’s Infrared 4s, Amm 1s, and the Stage Haze 1s. This news comes just months after the Austin-based company reached over 100,000 collectors on its mobile app in January, eight months after the app’s launch in May 2021. And while the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yankodesign.com

Ainery Blue creates a modern Furoshiki denim bag using traditional Japanese design

It’s easy to take modern products for granted because of the ease of manufacturing and the ubiquity of some materials. Not everything that is new is good, however, and not everything that is old is obsolete. Newer synthetic materials eat away at our planet’s life, while the easy way of producing things doesn’t always yield long-lasting results. Sometimes, we have to take the hard-earned lessons of the past to heart in order to make something beautiful, enduring, and, more importantly, sustainable. That’s the message that Blue Ainery’s compact Furoshiki denim bag tries to send by using traditional dyeing and weaving methods to create a fashionable storage accessory whose very design pays homage to Japan’s history and tradition, many of which still apply today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

What to Expect When Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and More Report Earnings Next Week

If the last few weeks have been any indication, retailers are in for rough earnings period next week. Walmart, Target, TJX Companies, Kohl’s, On, Foot Locker and more retailers are up next to report their financial results for the most recent quarter. In advance of the announcements, some have preemptively downgraded their outlooks, given current headwinds in the economic environment such as inflation, lack of stimulus funds and recession fears. Here are three themes to expect to surface during earnings next week. Headwinds from inflation Inflation has only recently begun to show signs of cooling, with consumer prices growing 8.5% in July from a...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York

After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York. The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included. For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sperry CMO Explains How the Brand Is Balancing ‘Preppy’ Heritage With a New Inclusive Identity

Click here to read the full article. Sperry is known for its boat shoes and coastal brand identity. However, the Wolverine Worldwide-owned footwear brand is on a mission to expand its appeal beyond its waterside, preppy heritage. “The goal is to recruit a new and younger consumer, and to become more culturally and fashion relevant,” Sperry’s chief marketing officer Elizabeth Drori told FN. To achieve this goal, Drori — who joined the company in November 2020 — is working alongside Sperry’s global brand president Katherine Cousins. Though the president only joined Sperry in May 2021, she has already outlined an ambitious plan...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Suspects Crash Into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus Store In Alleged Robbery Attempt

Police are on the lookout for suspects associated with a theft attempt at a California department store. At around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, Beverly Hills police responded to a situation in which a “vehicle was intentionally driven into the front” of a Neiman Marcus store to “commit a burglary,” said Beverly Hills police chief Mark Stainbrook in a video statement on the police department’s Twitter page. Police said the suspects had fled the scene by the time officers had arrived, though detectives are currently investigating the situation. Stainbrook said he is confident that arrests will be made. “Crime of any kind will...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

144K+
Followers
17K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy