ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dusty Baker returns from 5-game COVID absence

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdQwD_0hDhFEvH00

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker returned to the dugout Thursday after a five-game absence due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Baker, 73, tested positive last Friday in Cleveland. He isolated in his hotel room all weekend, returning to Houston on Monday via private plane.

Baker said his symptoms were mild.

The Astros, who entered Thursday 71-41, concluded a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Astros, behind acting Joe Espada, went 2-3 in Baker’s absence.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Joe Espada
Person
Max Muncy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Texas Rangers#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy