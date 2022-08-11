Dusty Baker returns from 5-game COVID absence

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker returned to the dugout Thursday after a five-game absence due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Baker, 73, tested positive last Friday in Cleveland. He isolated in his hotel room all weekend, returning to Houston on Monday via private plane.

Baker said his symptoms were mild.

The Astros, who entered Thursday 71-41, concluded a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Astros, behind acting Joe Espada, went 2-3 in Baker’s absence.

–Field Level Media

