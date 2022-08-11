Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen enters protocol

Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen is not traveling with the team for Friday night’s game at Indiana.

The Washington Post said she will be placed into the league’s health and safety protocol after missing practice on Wednesday.

Hines-Allen, 25, is averaging 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34 games (15 starts) this season.

The Mystics (20-14), who have clinched a playoff spot, play the Fever (5-29) in Indianapolis on Friday night before hosting Indiana on Sunday afternoon to close out the regular season.

–Field Level Media

