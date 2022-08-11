ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (ankle) sits out scrimmage

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Garrett Nussmeier, one of three quarterbacks vying for the starting job at LSU, missed the Tigers’ first scrimmage on Thursday because of a minor ankle injury, The Athletic reported.

Nussmeier, a redshirt freshman, did some drills that required only limited movement on Thursday, per the report. He is not expected to miss much practice time.

He is competing with fifth-year senior Myles Brennan and Arizona State junior transfer Jayden Daniels for the starting position.

In his first season at LSU in 2021, Nussmeier appeared in four games and was 29-of-57 passing for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He is the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier, who played in five NFL games for the New Orleans Saints (1976-77) before later going into coaching. The elder Nussmeier is currently quarterbacks coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

–Field Level Media

NBC announces Jason Garrett as Drew Brees' replacement on Notre Dame broadcasts

It’s official: Jason Garrett will take over for Drew Brees on NBC broadcasts of Notre Dame football games this season, joining Jac Collinsworth in the booth (replacing Mike Tirico on play-by-play) and working with sideline reporter Zora Stephenson and host Kathryn Tappen to cover Fighting Irish kickoffs in the fall. NBC announced the changes to their broadcast team on Monday in a press release laying out their plans.
Louisiana State University
