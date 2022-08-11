Read full article on original website
Giuliani is target of election probe, his lawyers are told
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani's lawyers said Monday. Special prosecutor...
Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program to $100 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the grant funding available to local law enforcement will increase by $42 million. The funds added will increase the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program from $58 million to $100 million, according to a news release. "Violent crime is spiking...
Pig races draw in large crowds at the State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Sunday marks the last day for the State Fair and despite the weather, hundreds of fairgoers made their way to the Wisconsin fairgrounds. A major attraction at the State Fair for the past two decades has been the pig races, which managed to fill the stands throughout the day.
‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
Gas prices continue to drop across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The average price for a gallon of gas is continuing to decrease both in Wisconsin and across the country. According to AAA, the average price in Wisconsin is $3.68. The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week, to $3.95.
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
New school year, new criteria to attract substitute teachers
OHIO — There’s hope that a Substitute Teacher Shortages Study Committee will get a jump on finding out the real problems behind why districts across the state struggle to fill teacher positions. Those 18 and older with a high school diploma have the ability to sub in a...
Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series
SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
