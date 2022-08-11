Read full article on original website
KTVZ
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area remain under a boil water advisory Sunday, a day after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. That’s down from 935,000...
KTVZ
Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 9:14AM PDT until August 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 97 expected. * WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,. Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern. Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses...
KTVZ
‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
KTVZ
Police: Man slashed 3 with machete after trying to buy guns
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A man is facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store in Long Island, New York. Police say the attack occurred at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles east of New York City. Treyvius Tunstall allegedly asked to buy rifles but walked away after he was asked to provide identification. Authorities say he then slashed an employee and struck two other people in the parking lot. Police apprehended Tunstall nearby. He pleaded not guilty at a court appearance Saturday to assault and weapons counts and was ordered held on $400,000 cash bail.
KTVZ
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s coroner office confirm that Ray’s death was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage. They say the cause of death is unknown. Ray, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was a stand-up comedian who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs.
KTVZ
Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas Republican Assembly, told the Kansas City Star on Saturday he wants to pay for the recount that Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, requested because he believes it could change the outcome. The 165,000-vote difference in the election makes that unlikely, however. And there has been no evidence of significant problems with the election. The Kansas Republican Assembly is significantly to the right of the state Republican Party and isn’t affiliated with the GOP-led legislature.
KTVZ
Sunny; A Little Warmer
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Today we start to set up for a string of very warm days. We will see plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Light and variable winds in the morning will turn northerly at 5-10 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher in the afternoon. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.
