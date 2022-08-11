ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
Police: Man slashed 3 with machete after trying to buy guns

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A man is facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store in Long Island, New York. Police say the attack occurred at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles east of New York City. Treyvius Tunstall allegedly asked to buy rifles but walked away after he was asked to provide identification. Authorities say he then slashed an employee and struck two other people in the parking lot. Police apprehended Tunstall nearby. He pleaded not guilty at a court appearance Saturday to assault and weapons counts and was ordered held on $400,000 cash bail.
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s coroner office confirm that Ray’s death was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage. They say the cause of death is unknown. Ray, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was a stand-up comedian who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs.
Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas Republican Assembly, told the Kansas City Star on Saturday he wants to pay for the recount that Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, requested because he believes it could change the outcome. The 165,000-vote difference in the election makes that unlikely, however. And there has been no evidence of significant problems with the election. The Kansas Republican Assembly is significantly to the right of the state Republican Party and isn’t affiliated with the GOP-led legislature.
Sunny; A Little Warmer

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Today we start to set up for a string of very warm days. We will see plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Light and variable winds in the morning will turn northerly at 5-10 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher in the afternoon. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.
