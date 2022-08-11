ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

2 Maryland filmmakers die in crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware

Two men who died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware were two Maryland filmmakers. The Baltimore Sun reports that Martin Whittier and Nate Brubaker died Thursday night when a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane. Authorities say...
DELAWARE STATE
fox5dc.com

UPS driver reportedly injured after shooting in Prince George’s County

SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a United Parcel Service delivery driver hospitalized. Police say the shooting was reported around 10 a.m. near Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road in the Suitland area. Images from the scene show police cars...
SUITLAND, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
fox5dc.com

Sunny, pleasant day Sunday; Isolated showers move in overnight

The D.C. region is in for another round of pleasant conditions during the day Sunday, but some isolated rain showers could move into the area at night. The day gets off to a crisp start giving us an early taste of Autumn across the D.C. region. High temperatures Sunday will be in the 80s, and adding that to the low dew points, it will create very pleasant conditions to go enjoy the outdoors.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy