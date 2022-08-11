The D.C. region is in for another round of pleasant conditions during the day Sunday, but some isolated rain showers could move into the area at night. The day gets off to a crisp start giving us an early taste of Autumn across the D.C. region. High temperatures Sunday will be in the 80s, and adding that to the low dew points, it will create very pleasant conditions to go enjoy the outdoors.

