PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A toddler has died days after he was found shot at his home in Virginia, police said. Officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard on Wednesday night found the 2-year-old boy inside his home with a life-threatening injury, Portsmouth police said. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and he died Saturday, police said.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO