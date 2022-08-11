Read full article on original website
Related
wwisradio.com
Duane Bowen
Duane Bowen, age 87, of Black River Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home. He was. born March 27, 1935 in Black River Falls to Glenn and Frances (Dunnigan) Bowen. Duane was united in. marriage to Darlene Jaqua on June 27, 1970 in Minneapolis. Duane was graduated...
wwisradio.com
Robert H. Honel
Robert H. Honel, age 92, of Tomah, WI, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences are available www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
wwisradio.com
BRHH Need: Comfort Shawls & Blankets
Black River Homecare Hospice (BRHH) is in need of comfort shawls and blankets. for patients in our homecare and hospice programs. Over the years, volunteers have provided hundreds of shawls to help comfort. and provide warmth to Homecare and Hospice patients. Patients receive a shawl. or blanket upon entry to...
Comments / 0