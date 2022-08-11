Robert H. Honel, age 92, of Tomah, WI, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences are available www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

