Man charged in setting fire to parking lot booth outside Justice Center during May 30, 2020, riots in downtown Cleveland

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Man shot by officer in South Euclid
A man shot at by an officer is still on the loose Sunday, South Euclid police said.
cleveland19.com
Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
Man found shot to death in Euclid
Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.
‘As soon as they walked through the door:’ Two Akron firefighters injured in house explosion
Two Akron firefighters were injured early Monday when a house exploded while they were battling a fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Driver pleads not guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45-year-old man accused of crashing his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road...
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
Two firefighters injured while battling house explosion in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Two firefighters sustained minor injuries after a house exploded on Monday, according to the city’s fire department and published reports. The fire started about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Winton Avenue, according to WEWS Channel 5. When firefighters entered the house to extinguish the fire, it home exploded, injuring the two men. The home partially collapsed.
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police stop a car containing $2,058 of suspected stolen merchandise: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Grand theft shoplifting: I-480 A North Olmsted police officer on July 31 stopped a vehicle on the entrance ramp to I-480 westbound from Great Northern Boulevard after discovering the car had fictitious plates. The officer observed the car leaving the Great Northern Mall onto Country...
Man arrested in Medina for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl
Cleveland Police arrested a man Saturday in Medina who was wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Motorist, shot by Garfield Heights police officer, files lawsuit -- VIDEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested for hitting husband with a beer bottle: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a domestic incident at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 and arrested a woman at the scene for reportedly striking her husband with a beer bottle. Police reported that a driver collided with a deer on Wedgewood Road at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
Feds charge duo from Sinaloa, Mexico, on fentanyl dealing charges after Beachwood arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents charged two men from Sinaloa, Mexico, with fentanyl trafficking after authorities arrested the duo in Beachwood. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized three kilograms of drugs after conducting surveillance on a hotel in the Cleveland suburb, court records say. Jesus Perez-Guicho, 43, and Carlos Valenzuela-Sanchez,...
North Olmsted expected to back off moving emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- City Council on Tuesday (Aug. 16) is expected to repeal legislation passed last month to relocate emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch (CVD). The move is the result of a citizen-led referendum effort that turned in petitions, which North Olmsted Law Director Michael R. Gareau...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3