seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
wearegreenbay.com
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Roger P. Nash
Roger P. Nash, age 84, a resident of Wauwatosa and Clark Lake (Town of Sevastopol), died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Roger was born in Two Rivers, WI, on July 30, 1938, to Leona and Jack Nash. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Allan and John, and sister Laurie.
wearegreenbay.com
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rogue Games takes over former Press Gazette distribution building
GREEN BAY – Calling all gamers – a new business catering to all the game lovers out there is set to open this week in the former Green Bay Press Gazette distribution building on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. Rogue Games...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
wearegreenbay.com
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon Bay man arrested, forged letters to get $4,200 from Brown Co. Sheriff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Major land purchase puts wheels in motion for Kaukauna Area School District referendum
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna Area School District has moved forward with a major land purchase that likely will lead to a multi-million dollar referendum. The board at its July 25 meeting voted 6-0 to authorize the administration to use up to $3.5 million of its reserve funds to purchase about 140 acres of the Welhouse property near the current high school for $3.5 million dollars.
Door County Pulse
Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer
Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
seehafernews.com
The Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit is Now Operational in Manitowoc County
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department has additional resources to keep citizens safe. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who gave a generous donation to The State Sheriff’s Association, they took their share, about $27,000, to implement their drone or Unmanned Aerial Systems Department.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
What to expect Monday when Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets open as two-ways
Starting Monday for the first time since the 1960s, drivers will be moving in two directions on both 8th and 10th Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
spectrumnews1.com
Gender policy puts Green Bay Diocese schools at risk of losing federal funding for hot lunch program
GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Green Bay Diocese made news earlier this summer when it announced a gender identity clause would be added to its education policy manual. A new gender identity clause instituted by the Green Bay Diocese has put at risk federal funding for its schools that use the National School Lunch Program.
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
seehafernews.com
Major Softball/Volleyball Tournament Happening Now in Kellnersville
There is a three-day softball and volleyball tournament going on today in Kellnersville. We spoke with one of the event organizers who revealed that the Patty’s Lounge Tournament has been a yearly tradition since 1983, and this year’s rendition features 18 separate teams. Play actually began in the...
