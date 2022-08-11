16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…

Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:

“I wrote him back a letter and I told him it was not the perfect country and western song because he hadn’t said anything at all about momma, or trains, or trucks, or prison, or gettin’ drunk.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

Of course, for some people, country artists included, it’s best for them to put the bottle down in order for them to be the best version of themselves. Does that mean they stop singing about it all together? Well, not in the case of artists like Chris Janson, Brantley Gilbert, Keith Urban and others, but for some, they might opt to take their music in a different direction.

And recently we’ve seen a few artists announce their sobriety, including Jake Owen and Charles Kelly, so with that being said, lets take a look at country music stars who have either given up drugs and/or alcohol, or never started in the first place.

Jake Owen

Owen proudly announced his sobriety for 316 days back on July 29th, after he embarrassed himself while drinking for the final time.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley

The co-front man of Lady A has officially kickstarted his journey to sobriety here recently, forcing the group to make the tough decision to cancel their tour.

Muscadine Bloodline’s Charlie Muncaster

American Aquarium’s BJ Barham

BJ shares plenty of updates on Twitter, and plenty of fans look to him for wisdom on their own journey of sobriety.

Jo Dee Messina

The famous ’90s country singer called it quits after checking into rehab in 2004, after an eye opening rough performance at a party following the Super Bowl that year. She’s been sober since.

Margo Price

2020 was a brutal year for all of us, and particularly for Margo Price. The social climate began taking a toll on her, leading to excessive drinking. She eventually realized she needed to quit for good.

She explains the decision in a feature in GQ.

Josh Turner

Josh is one of those who never started drinking. In an interview with CBN, Josh said: “I’ve never had a drink of alcohol in my life.”

Jason Isbell

Jason has been very open about his past struggles with alcohol, and admits that putting the bottle down was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Chris Janson

He quit drinking when he met his wife, Kelly, and never looked back. He explains the journey in detail about his struggles until he met his wife in his 2015 song “Holdin’ Her.”

However, Chris will still “mix a drink” for someone else, apparently…

Joe Nichols

Joe has been very open about his struggles with alcohol for over a decade. He began drinking at the age of 12, and once he began to see his life start to slip away back in 2008, he found the strength to call it quits.

He went into detail about recording with drinks on our podcast, Whiskey Riff Raff.

Brantley Gilbert

He credited Keith Urban for saving his life in regards to his sobriety.

Keith Urban

Urban say his wife Nicole Kidman for saving his life. About 15 years ago, Urban began to see his personal and professional life slip from underneath him, and Nicole was there by his side to help him hang it up.

Shania Twain

“I like a clean band. I don’t like drugs. I don’t like alcohol. I like to have clean-living people around me.” – a Shania quote in Shania Twain: The Biography.

Tim McGraw

We all know this transformation. Flipping tires in the stadium parking lot has been McGraw’s new pregame for some time now.

Ol’ Tim has come a long way since he got arrested with Kenny Chesney in New York back in 2000.

Evan Felker

The Turnpike Troubadours frontman found himself in a number of “drunk on stage” incidents leading up to the band’s hiatus in 2020. However, Turnpike is back and better than ever with a sobe Evan Felker at the helm (fiddle player Kyle Nix as well), and he even rekindled his marriage with his wife Staci.

Tyler Childers

Tyler announced back in 2020, along with the release of his fiddle album, Long Violent History, that he had been sober for 6 months at the time of the video, and he seemingly has been sober since.

And many, many more…