ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWZwm_0hDh9zDP00

We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…

Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:

“I wrote him back a letter and I told him it was not the perfect country and western song because he hadn’t said anything at all about momma, or trains, or trucks, or prison, or gettin’ drunk.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

Of course, for some people, country artists included, it’s best for them to put the bottle down in order for them to be the best version of themselves. Does that mean they stop singing about it all together? Well, not in the case of artists like Chris Janson, Brantley Gilbert, Keith Urban and others, but for some, they might opt to take their music in a different direction.

And recently we’ve seen a few artists announce their sobriety, including Jake Owen and Charles Kelly, so with that being said, lets take a look at country music stars who have either given up drugs and/or alcohol, or never started in the first place.

Jake Owen

Owen proudly announced his sobriety for 316 days back on July 29th, after he embarrassed himself while drinking for the final time.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley

The co-front man of Lady A has officially kickstarted his journey to sobriety here recently, forcing the group to make the tough decision to cancel their tour.

Muscadine Bloodline’s Charlie Muncaster

American Aquarium’s BJ Barham

BJ shares plenty of updates on Twitter, and plenty of fans look to him for wisdom on their own journey of sobriety.

Jo Dee Messina

The famous ’90s country singer called it quits after checking into rehab in 2004, after an eye opening rough performance at a party following the Super Bowl that year. She’s been sober since.

Margo Price

2020 was a brutal year for all of us, and particularly for Margo Price. The social climate began taking a toll on her, leading to excessive drinking. She eventually realized she needed to quit for good.

She explains the decision in a feature in GQ.

Josh Turner

Josh is one of those who never started drinking. In an interview with CBN, Josh said: “I’ve never had a drink of alcohol in my life.”

Jason Isbell

Jason has been very open about his past struggles with alcohol, and admits that putting the bottle down was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Chris Janson

He quit drinking when he met his wife, Kelly, and never looked back. He explains the journey in detail about his struggles until he met his wife in his 2015 song “Holdin’ Her.”

However, Chris will still “mix a drink” for someone else, apparently…

Joe Nichols

Joe has been very open about his struggles with alcohol for over a decade. He began drinking at the age of 12, and once he began to see his life start to slip away back in 2008, he found the strength to call it quits.

He went into detail about recording with drinks on our podcast, Whiskey Riff Raff.

Brantley Gilbert

He credited Keith Urban for saving his life in regards to his sobriety.

Keith Urban

Urban say his wife Nicole Kidman for saving his life. About 15 years ago, Urban began to see his personal and professional life slip from underneath him, and Nicole was there by his side to help him hang it up.

Shania Twain

“I like a clean band. I don’t like drugs. I don’t like alcohol. I like to have clean-living people around me.” – a Shania quote in Shania Twain: The Biography.

Tim McGraw

We all know this transformation. Flipping tires in the stadium parking lot has been McGraw’s new pregame for some time now.

Ol’ Tim has come a long way since he got arrested with Kenny Chesney in New York back in 2000.

Evan Felker

The Turnpike Troubadours frontman found himself in a number of “drunk on stage” incidents leading up to the band’s hiatus in 2020. However, Turnpike is back and better than ever with a sobe Evan Felker at the helm (fiddle player Kyle Nix as well), and he even rekindled his marriage with his wife Staci.

Tyler Childers

Tyler announced back in 2020, along with the release of his fiddle album, Long Violent History, that he had been sober for 6 months at the time of the video, and he seemingly has been sober since.

And many, many more…

Comments / 11

Related
Yardbarker

20 country songs that will definitely make you cry

In country music, there's no denying that some of the best songs are the saddest songs. Few genres are better at exploring themes of love, loss, and heartbreak than country music, and the decades are positively replete with tearjerking tunes that have managed to stand the test of time. Flip...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Margo Price
Person
Evan Felker
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
David Allan Coe
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Chris Janson
Person
Shania Twain
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music Stars
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Kicks Back, Relaxes With Girlfriends — As Career & Marital Woes Rage On

Nothing solves a problem like a good ol' fashioned girls' night! As Carrie Underwood's career remains top of mind, leading to added pressure on her marriage to Mike Fisher, the country artist decided to put all the drama aside and spend a night with her gal pals — and their men! On Sunday, August 7, the "Before He Cheats" musician shared a snap of her friends smiling in what appears to be someone's home. "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she quipped alongside the sweet snap posted...
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

178K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy