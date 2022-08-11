Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Giuliani is target of election probe, his lawyers are told
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani's lawyers said Monday. Special prosecutor...
spectrumlocalnews.com
August poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott with 7-point lead over Beto O’Rourke
TEXAS — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke has been busy this summer, undertaking a 49-day campaign push he says will see him traveling 5,600 miles. Still, it may not be enough. The latest poll by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The importance and impact of the League of Women Voters
This week marks the 102nd anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. In Focus is commemorating the anniversary by taking a look at the history that led up to this right in the U.S., and why it’s so important for women to be politically engaged. JoDee Kenney talks with Dare Thompson, president of the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region about the legacy of the early campaign for women’s right to vote in New York, and the impact that fight had on the formation of the League of Women Voters. Thompson says there is a lot to learn from the original women’s rights movement, especially with the changing political climate surrounding women’s rights. Thompson says upheavals like the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade could bring more women into politics — whether it’s by running for office, demonstrating, or even just voting. As for those who want to brush up on information before they vote, or access voting-related resources, she says https://www.lwvny.org/ is a good place to start.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce
New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York launches campaign to crackdown on speeding
New York state law enforcement officials this week will increase patrols in an effort to reduce speeding and other traffic safety violations. The campaign to crackdown on speeding began Sunday and runs until Aug. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. "There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Will fall bring a different weather pattern to the Lone Star State?
Most of the state has experienced record dry and hot conditions this summer, but the three-month climate outlook shows a potential change for some by the fall. For most of the Lone Star State, the hottest part of the summer is here, and it's been one for the record book. Will it be welcomed pattern change as fall arrives in September? According to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), the answer is yes and no.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Taser sales increase in Western NY after gun regulations get more strict
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Self-defense is top of mind for a lot of people in today's climate. But in New York state, strong gun laws might keep firearms from being someone’s top choice and that’s why many are turning to Tasers instead. An attacker can be put down...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Severe storms possible in North Carolina today
A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas drought is killing trees; here's how to keep them alive
TEXAS — Despite the rain in South Texas this past weekend, the state continues to deal with a serious lack of impactful rainfall. With more than 99% of Texas under drought conditions, trees and plants are suffering without the proper amounts of water and nutrients. “We are starting to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Search for shooter continues days after Wake County deputy slain
Flags across North Carolina are flying at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old deputy was found shot dead at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd died on a sparsely populated stretch of Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn-Knightdale Road,...
Comments / 0