Georgia State

Giuliani is target of election probe, his lawyers are told

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani's lawyers said Monday. Special prosecutor...
ATLANTA, GA
The importance and impact of the League of Women Voters

This week marks the 102nd anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. In Focus is commemorating the anniversary by taking a look at the history that led up to this right in the U.S., and why it’s so important for women to be politically engaged. JoDee Kenney talks with Dare Thompson, president of the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region about the legacy of the early campaign for women’s right to vote in New York, and the impact that fight had on the formation of the League of Women Voters. Thompson says there is a lot to learn from the original women’s rights movement, especially with the changing political climate surrounding women’s rights. Thompson says upheavals like the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade could bring more women into politics — whether it’s by running for office, demonstrating, or even just voting. As for those who want to brush up on information before they vote, or access voting-related resources, she says https://www.lwvny.org/ is a good place to start.
ELECTIONS
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce

New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
POLITICS
New York launches campaign to crackdown on speeding

New York state law enforcement officials this week will increase patrols in an effort to reduce speeding and other traffic safety violations. The campaign to crackdown on speeding began Sunday and runs until Aug. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. "There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and...
POLITICS
Will fall bring a different weather pattern to the Lone Star State?

Most of the state has experienced record dry and hot conditions this summer, but the three-month climate outlook shows a potential change for some by the fall. For most of the Lone Star State, the hottest part of the summer is here, and it's been one for the record book. Will it be welcomed pattern change as fall arrives in September? According to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), the answer is yes and no.
TEXAS STATE
Severe storms possible in North Carolina today

A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Texas drought is killing trees; here's how to keep them alive

TEXAS — Despite the rain in South Texas this past weekend, the state continues to deal with a serious lack of impactful rainfall. With more than 99% of Texas under drought conditions, trees and plants are suffering without the proper amounts of water and nutrients. “We are starting to...
TEXAS STATE
Search for shooter continues days after Wake County deputy slain

Flags across North Carolina are flying at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old deputy was found shot dead at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd died on a sparsely populated stretch of Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn-Knightdale Road,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

