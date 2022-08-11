I was walking early this morning at a peaceful park and saw something hanging in a tree right off the path. I looked closer and saw that it was a lovely quilted heart, saying that it “needs a home.” My first instinct was to leave it for someone else to find—-but then realized it was for me. I was so touched by whomever created it to spread love to the world—and shared the story at an early Zoom meeting with my colleagues. Thank YOU for the beautiful intention of this project….

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO