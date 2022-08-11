ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Wall, NJ USA

I was walking early this morning at a peaceful park and saw something hanging in a tree right off the path. I looked closer and saw that it was a lovely quilted heart, saying that it “needs a home.” My first instinct was to leave it for someone else to find—-but then realized it was for me. I was so touched by whomever created it to spread love to the world—and shared the story at an early Zoom meeting with my colleagues. Thank YOU for the beautiful intention of this project….
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Jackson, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: BUILDING ON THE ROCK COMMUNITY CHURCH LEARN ABOUT A HERO

Yesterday, Building on the Rock Community Church invited us to come on by for the annual Summer Vacation Bible School! This year’s theme was “Celebrating Heroes.” Officer Jordan Weed had the privilege of speaking to members of the church and showing off her patrol vehicle and gear to the kids! Thank you for the invite!
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly

The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkers#Forest Bathing#Ticks#New Jersey Forest Service
Jersey Shore Online

The Barn Hosts Activities For Seniors

MANCHESTER – A combined effort between Community Medical Center, Ocean County and a local business, The Barn is providing food and fun for area seniors. Located on Route 70 West in the Whiting section of the township, The Barn is a 6,000-square-foot facility that is a combination supermarket-style food pantry, market with items for sale, and a restaurant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
jerseysbest.com

Talented N.J. teen brings ‘beloved’ theater program back into the spotlight

The curtain is rising this summer for a children’s theater program thanks to one talented teenager. S.T.A.R.S. Theatre is a community theater program in Scotch Plains. The program provides local children and teens with the opportunity to participate in musical performances since 2007. Unfortunately, this year’s summer program was going to be canceled as the director is out on maternity leave. However, one of the program’s top stars — high schooler Kayla Fiore — stepped in to take over, shepherd and direct this summer’s show, “Freaky Friday.” Fiore, 16, is an aspiring musical theater director who is a theatre major at the Academy for Performing Arts in Scotch Plains.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year

And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy