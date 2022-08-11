Read full article on original website
I was walking early this morning at a peaceful park and saw something hanging in a tree right off the path. I looked closer and saw that it was a lovely quilted heart, saying that it “needs a home.” My first instinct was to leave it for someone else to find—-but then realized it was for me. I was so touched by whomever created it to spread love to the world—and shared the story at an early Zoom meeting with my colleagues. Thank YOU for the beautiful intention of this project….
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
MANCHESTER: BUILDING ON THE ROCK COMMUNITY CHURCH LEARN ABOUT A HERO
Yesterday, Building on the Rock Community Church invited us to come on by for the annual Summer Vacation Bible School! This year’s theme was “Celebrating Heroes.” Officer Jordan Weed had the privilege of speaking to members of the church and showing off her patrol vehicle and gear to the kids! Thank you for the invite!
Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly
The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Firefighter injured rushing into burning Staten Island home has a history of heroism and creativity
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The firefighter seriously injured while battling a Bulls Head townhouse blaze on Friday night was previously hailed a hero for assisting in the rescue of an infant who had been trapped along with its family in a minivan that had been overtaken by floodwaters on South Avenue during a September 2021 downpour.
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
The Barn Hosts Activities For Seniors
MANCHESTER – A combined effort between Community Medical Center, Ocean County and a local business, The Barn is providing food and fun for area seniors. Located on Route 70 West in the Whiting section of the township, The Barn is a 6,000-square-foot facility that is a combination supermarket-style food pantry, market with items for sale, and a restaurant.
Community mourns as Sea Bright ocean rescue captain dies suddenly at 53
A community is in mourning following the sudden death of a well-known lifeguard in Sea Bright.
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
Talented N.J. teen brings ‘beloved’ theater program back into the spotlight
The curtain is rising this summer for a children’s theater program thanks to one talented teenager. S.T.A.R.S. Theatre is a community theater program in Scotch Plains. The program provides local children and teens with the opportunity to participate in musical performances since 2007. Unfortunately, this year’s summer program was going to be canceled as the director is out on maternity leave. However, one of the program’s top stars — high schooler Kayla Fiore — stepped in to take over, shepherd and direct this summer’s show, “Freaky Friday.” Fiore, 16, is an aspiring musical theater director who is a theatre major at the Academy for Performing Arts in Scotch Plains.
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year
And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Mysterious Odor That Stank Up NJ Towns Coming From Trailer Hauling 7K Gallons Of Lubricant
"Eww, what's that smell," residents in South Jersey were wondering this week. Officials in Gloucester Township initially assumed it might be a natural gas leak, saying they'd received numerous 9-1-1 calls on Wednesday, Aug. 10. But it smelled like rotten eggs, they said. By 7 p.m., the Gloucester County Office...
BEACHWOOD: UNCONSCIOUS PERSON WITH SHALLOW BREATHING
Emergency personnel are at the Sunoco gas station on Rt. 9 for an unconscious individual who is reported to be experiencing shallow breathing. No additional information is available at this time.
